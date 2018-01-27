FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Economy
Technology
Market Analysis
The Trump Effect
Reuters Investigates
Environment
Sport
Entertainment
#World Football
January 27, 2018 / 5:55 PM / 2 days ago

UPDATE 2-Ligue 1 Standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 27 (OPTA) - Standings for the Ligue 1 on Saturday

                      P   W   D   L   F   A  Pts
  1  PSG             23  19   2   2  72  17   59
  2  Lyon            22  14   6   2  51  22   48
 ...............................................
  3  Marseille       22  14   5   3  45  22   47
 ...............................................
  4  Monaco          22  14   4   4  51  22   46
 ...............................................
  5  Nantes          23  11   4   8  22  21   37
  6  Nice            23  10   4   9  29  33   34
 ...............................................
  7  Montpellier     23   7  10   6  20  19   31
  8  Rennes          23   9   4  10  28  32   31
  9  Guingamp        23   8   5  10  24  32   29
 10  Dijon           23   8   4  11  33  46   28
 11  Strasbourg      22   7   6   9  27  37   27
 12  Caen            23   8   3  12  15  26   27
 13  Bordeaux        22   7   5  10  24  31   26
 14  Saint-Étienne   23   7   5  11  22  38   26
 15  Amiens          23   7   4  12  20  25   25
 16  Angers          23   5  10   8  26  32   25
 17  Troyes          23   7   3  13  22  32   24
 ...............................................
 18  Toulouse        23   6   5  12  21  32   23
 ...............................................
 19  Lille           22   6   4  12  19  33   22
 20  Metz            23   5   3  15  20  39   18

 1-2:    Champions League
 3:      Champions League preliminary round
 4:      Europa League
 5-6:    Europa League depending on domestic cup
 18:     Relegation play-off
 19-20:  Relegation
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.