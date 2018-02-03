FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 3, 2018

UPDATE 2-Ligue 1 Standings

Feb  3 (OPTA) - Standings for the Ligue 1 on Saturday

                      P   W   D   L   F   A  Pts
  1  PSG             24  20   2   2  75  17   62
  2  Marseille       24  15   6   3  53  27   51
 ...............................................
  3  Lyon            23  14   6   3  52  25   48
 ...............................................
  4  Monaco          23  14   5   4  53  24   47
 ...............................................
  5  Nantes          23  11   4   8  22  21   37
  6  Montpellier     24   8  10   6  22  20   34
 ...............................................
  7  Nice            24  10   4  10  29  34   34
  8  Bordeaux        24   9   5  10  29  32   32
  9  Rennes          23   9   4  10  28  32   31
 10  Guingamp        23   8   5  10  24  32   29
 11  Saint-Étienne   24   8   5  11  24  38   29
 12  Dijon           23   8   4  11  33  46   28
 13  Caen            23   8   3  12  15  26   27
 14  Strasbourg      24   7   6  11  28  41   27
 15  Toulouse        24   7   5  12  22  32   26
 16  Angers          24   5  10   9  27  34   25
 17  Amiens          24   7   4  13  20  27   25
 ...............................................
 18  Lille           24   7   4  13  21  37   25
 ...............................................
 19  Troyes          23   7   3  13  22  32   24
 20  Metz            24   5   3  16  23  45   18

 1-2:    Champions League
 3:      Champions League preliminary round
 4:      Europa League
 5-6:    Europa League depending on domestic cup
 18:     Relegation play-off
 19-20:  Relegation
