UPDATE 2-Ligue 1 Standings

Feb 3 (OPTA) - Standings for the Ligue 1 on Saturday P W D L F A Pts 1 PSG 24 20 2 2 75 17 62 2 Marseille 24 15 6 3 53 27 51 ............................................... 3 Lyon 23 14 6 3 52 25 48 ............................................... 4 Monaco 23 14 5 4 53 24 47 ............................................... 5 Nantes 23 11 4 8 22 21 37 6 Montpellier 24 8 10 6 22 20 34 ............................................... 7 Nice 24 10 4 10 29 34 34 8 Bordeaux 24 9 5 10 29 32 32 9 Rennes 23 9 4 10 28 32 31 10 Guingamp 23 8 5 10 24 32 29 11 Saint-Étienne 24 8 5 11 24 38 29 12 Dijon 23 8 4 11 33 46 28 13 Caen 23 8 3 12 15 26 27 14 Strasbourg 24 7 6 11 28 41 27 15 Toulouse 24 7 5 12 22 32 26 16 Angers 24 5 10 9 27 34 25 17 Amiens 24 7 4 13 20 27 25 ............................................... 18 Lille 24 7 4 13 21 37 25 ............................................... 19 Troyes 23 7 3 13 22 32 24 20 Metz 24 5 3 16 23 45 18 1-2: Champions League 3: Champions League preliminary round 4: Europa League 5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18: Relegation play-off 19-20: Relegation