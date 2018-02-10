UPDATE 2-Ligue 1 Standings

Feb 10 (OPTA) - Standings for the Ligue 1 on Saturday P W D L F A Pts 1 PSG 25 21 2 2 76 17 65 2 Monaco 25 16 5 4 60 26 53 ............................................... 3 Marseille 25 15 7 3 55 29 52 ............................................... 4 Lyon 24 14 6 4 54 28 48 ............................................... 5 Montpellier 25 9 10 6 23 20 37 6 Nantes 24 11 4 9 24 24 37 ............................................... 7 Bordeaux 25 10 5 10 32 34 35 8 Nice 25 10 4 11 31 37 34 9 Guingamp 25 9 6 10 25 32 33 10 Rennes 24 9 4 11 28 33 31 11 Caen 25 9 4 12 18 28 31 12 Dijon 24 9 4 11 36 48 31 13 Saint-Étienne 25 8 6 11 26 40 30 14 Strasbourg 24 7 6 11 28 41 27 15 Toulouse 25 7 5 13 22 33 26 16 Amiens 25 7 4 14 22 30 25 17 Angers 25 5 10 10 27 38 25 ............................................... 18 Lille 24 7 4 13 21 37 25 ............................................... 19 Troyes 23 7 3 13 22 32 24 20 Metz 25 5 3 17 23 46 18 1-2: Champions League 3: Champions League preliminary round 4: Europa League 5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18: Relegation play-off 19-20: Relegation