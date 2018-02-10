FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 10, 2018 / 6:00 PM / Updated 16 hours ago

UPDATE 2-Ligue 1 Standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 10 (OPTA) - Standings for the Ligue 1 on Saturday

                      P   W   D   L   F   A  Pts
  1  PSG             25  21   2   2  76  17   65
  2  Monaco          25  16   5   4  60  26   53
 ...............................................
  3  Marseille       25  15   7   3  55  29   52
 ...............................................
  4  Lyon            24  14   6   4  54  28   48
 ...............................................
  5  Montpellier     25   9  10   6  23  20   37
  6  Nantes          24  11   4   9  24  24   37
 ...............................................
  7  Bordeaux        25  10   5  10  32  34   35
  8  Nice            25  10   4  11  31  37   34
  9  Guingamp        25   9   6  10  25  32   33
 10  Rennes          24   9   4  11  28  33   31
 11  Caen            25   9   4  12  18  28   31
 12  Dijon           24   9   4  11  36  48   31
 13  Saint-Étienne   25   8   6  11  26  40   30
 14  Strasbourg      24   7   6  11  28  41   27
 15  Toulouse        25   7   5  13  22  33   26
 16  Amiens          25   7   4  14  22  30   25
 17  Angers          25   5  10  10  27  38   25
 ...............................................
 18  Lille           24   7   4  13  21  37   25
 ...............................................
 19  Troyes          23   7   3  13  22  32   24
 20  Metz            25   5   3  17  23  46   18

 1-2:    Champions League
 3:      Champions League preliminary round
 4:      Europa League
 5-6:    Europa League depending on domestic cup
 18:     Relegation play-off
 19-20:  Relegation
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
