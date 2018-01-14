FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 3-Ligue 1 Standings
#World Football
January 14, 2018 / 3:58 PM / Updated 16 hours ago

UPDATE 3-Ligue 1 Standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 14 (OPTA) - Standings for the Ligue 1 on Sunday

                      P   W   D   L   F   A  Pts
  1  PSG             20  17   2   1  59  15   53
  2  Monaco          20  13   3   4  46  19   42
 ...............................................
  3  Lyon            20  12   6   2  47  21   42
 ...............................................
  4  Marseille       20  12   5   3  41  22   41
 ...............................................
  5  Nantes          20  10   3   7  18  19   33
  6  Nice            20   9   3   8  25  29   30
 ...............................................
  7  Guingamp        20   8   5   7  23  24   29
  8  Montpellier     20   6   9   5  17  13   27
  9  Dijon           20   7   4   9  29  34   25
 10  Rennes          20   7   4   9  24  29   25
 11  Strasbourg      20   6   6   8  24  33   24
 12  Caen            20   7   3  10  12  22   24
 13  Bordeaux        20   6   5   9  23  29   23
 14  Saint-Étienne   20   6   5   9  20  33   23
 15  Lille           20   6   4  10  18  30   22
 16  Amiens          20   6   3  11  16  22   21
 17  Troyes          20   6   3  11  20  28   21
 ...............................................
 18  Angers          20   3  10   7  22  30   19
 ...............................................
 19  Toulouse        20   5   4  11  18  29   19
 20  Metz            20   3   3  14  14  35   12

 1-2:    Champions League
 3:      Champions League preliminary round
 4:      Europa League
 5-6:    Europa League depending on domestic cup
 18:     Relegation play-off
 19-20:  Relegation

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
