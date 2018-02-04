UPDATE 3-Ligue 1 Standings

Feb 4 (OPTA) - Standings for the Ligue 1 on Sunday P W D L F A Pts 1 PSG 24 20 2 2 75 17 62 2 Marseille 24 15 6 3 53 27 51 ............................................... 3 Monaco 24 15 5 4 56 26 50 ............................................... 4 Lyon 24 14 6 4 54 28 48 ............................................... 5 Nantes 24 11 4 9 24 24 37 6 Montpellier 24 8 10 6 22 20 34 ............................................... 7 Nice 24 10 4 10 29 34 34 8 Bordeaux 24 9 5 10 29 32 32 9 Guingamp 24 9 5 10 25 32 32 10 Rennes 24 9 4 11 28 33 31 11 Caen 24 9 3 12 18 28 30 12 Saint-Étienne 24 8 5 11 24 38 29 13 Dijon 23 8 4 11 33 46 28 14 Strasbourg 24 7 6 11 28 41 27 15 Toulouse 24 7 5 12 22 32 26 16 Angers 24 5 10 9 27 34 25 17 Amiens 24 7 4 13 20 27 25 ............................................... 18 Lille 24 7 4 13 21 37 25 ............................................... 19 Troyes 23 7 3 13 22 32 24 20 Metz 24 5 3 16 23 45 18 1-2: Champions League 3: Champions League preliminary round 4: Europa League 5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18: Relegation play-off 19-20: Relegation