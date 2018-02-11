UPDATE 3-Ligue 1 Standings

Feb 11 (OPTA) - Standings for the Ligue 1 on Sunday P W D L F A Pts 1 PSG 25 21 2 2 76 17 65 2 Monaco 25 16 5 4 60 26 53 ............................................... 3 Marseille 25 15 7 3 55 29 52 ............................................... 4 Lyon 25 14 6 5 54 30 48 ............................................... 5 Nantes 25 11 5 9 26 26 38 6 Montpellier 25 9 10 6 23 20 37 ............................................... 7 Bordeaux 25 10 5 10 32 34 35 8 Rennes 25 10 4 11 30 33 34 9 Nice 25 10 4 11 31 37 34 10 Guingamp 25 9 6 10 25 32 33 11 Caen 25 9 4 12 18 28 31 12 Dijon 24 9 4 11 36 48 31 13 Strasbourg 25 8 6 11 30 42 30 14 Saint-Étienne 25 8 6 11 26 40 30 15 Toulouse 25 7 5 13 22 33 26 16 Lille 25 7 5 13 23 39 26 17 Amiens 25 7 4 14 22 30 25 ............................................... 18 Angers 25 5 10 10 27 38 25 ............................................... 19 Troyes 24 7 3 14 23 34 24 20 Metz 25 5 3 17 23 46 18 1-2: Champions League 3: Champions League preliminary round 4: Europa League 5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18: Relegation play-off 19-20: Relegation