UPDATE 3-Ligue 1 Standings

Feb 18 (OPTA) - Standings for the Ligue 1 on Sunday P W D L F A Pts 1 PSG 26 22 2 2 81 19 68 2 Monaco 26 17 5 4 64 26 56 ............................................... 3 Marseille 26 16 7 3 56 29 55 ............................................... 4 Lyon 26 14 7 5 56 32 49 ............................................... 5 Nantes 26 11 6 9 27 27 39 6 Montpellier 26 9 11 6 24 21 38 ............................................... 7 Rennes 26 10 5 11 32 35 35 8 Bordeaux 26 10 5 11 32 35 35 9 Nice 26 10 5 11 32 38 35 10 Guingamp 26 9 7 10 26 33 34 11 Saint-Étienne 26 9 6 11 27 40 33 12 Caen 26 9 5 12 20 30 32 13 Dijon 25 9 4 12 36 52 31 14 Strasbourg 26 8 6 12 32 47 30 15 Troyes 25 8 3 14 24 34 27 16 Toulouse 26 7 6 13 22 33 27 17 Lille 26 7 6 13 25 41 27 ............................................... 18 Amiens 26 7 5 14 22 30 26 ............................................... 19 Angers 26 5 10 11 27 39 25 20 Metz 26 5 3 18 23 47 18 1-2: Champions League 3: Champions League preliminary round 4: Europa League 5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18: Relegation play-off 19-20: Relegation