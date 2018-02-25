UPDATE 3-Ligue 1 Standings

Feb 25 (OPTA) - Standings for the Ligue 1 on Sunday P W D L F A Pts 1 PSG 27 23 2 2 84 19 71 2 Monaco 27 17 6 4 67 29 57 ............................................... 3 Marseille 27 16 7 4 56 32 55 ............................................... 4 Lyon 27 14 8 5 57 33 50 ............................................... 5 Montpellier 27 9 12 6 24 21 39 6 Nantes 27 11 6 10 27 28 39 ............................................... 7 Rennes 27 11 5 11 34 35 38 8 Bordeaux 27 10 6 11 32 35 36 9 Nice 27 10 6 11 32 38 36 10 Guingamp 27 9 8 10 28 35 35 11 Dijon 27 10 5 12 38 52 35 12 Saint-Étienne 27 9 7 11 28 41 34 13 Caen 27 9 5 13 20 32 32 14 Strasbourg 27 8 7 12 32 47 31 15 Amiens 27 8 5 14 23 30 29 16 Toulouse 27 7 7 13 25 36 28 17 Angers 27 6 10 11 29 40 28 ............................................... 18 Troyes 27 8 4 15 24 36 28 ............................................... 19 Lille 27 7 6 14 26 43 27 20 Metz 27 5 4 18 25 49 19 1-2: Champions League 3: Champions League preliminary round 4: Europa League 5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18: Relegation play-off 19-20: Relegation