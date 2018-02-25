FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 25, 2018

UPDATE 3-Ligue 1 Standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 25 (OPTA) - Standings for the Ligue 1 on Sunday

                      P   W   D   L   F   A  Pts
  1  PSG             27  23   2   2  84  19   71
  2  Monaco          27  17   6   4  67  29   57
 ...............................................
  3  Marseille       27  16   7   4  56  32   55
 ...............................................
  4  Lyon            27  14   8   5  57  33   50
 ...............................................
  5  Montpellier     27   9  12   6  24  21   39
  6  Nantes          27  11   6  10  27  28   39
 ...............................................
  7  Rennes          27  11   5  11  34  35   38
  8  Bordeaux        27  10   6  11  32  35   36
  9  Nice            27  10   6  11  32  38   36
 10  Guingamp        27   9   8  10  28  35   35
 11  Dijon           27  10   5  12  38  52   35
 12  Saint-Étienne   27   9   7  11  28  41   34
 13  Caen            27   9   5  13  20  32   32
 14  Strasbourg      27   8   7  12  32  47   31
 15  Amiens          27   8   5  14  23  30   29
 16  Toulouse        27   7   7  13  25  36   28
 17  Angers          27   6  10  11  29  40   28
 ...............................................
 18  Troyes          27   8   4  15  24  36   28
 ...............................................
 19  Lille           27   7   6  14  26  43   27
 20  Metz            27   5   4  18  25  49   19

 1-2:    Champions League
 3:      Champions League preliminary round
 4:      Europa League
 5-6:    Europa League depending on domestic cup
 18:     Relegation play-off
 19-20:  Relegation
