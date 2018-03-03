UPDATE 3-Ligue 1 Standings

Mar 3 (OPTA) - Standings for the Ligue 1 on Saturday P W D L F A Pts 1 PSG 28 24 2 2 86 19 74 2 Monaco 28 18 6 4 69 30 60 ............................................... 3 Marseille 27 16 7 4 56 32 55 ............................................... 4 Lyon 27 14 8 5 57 33 50 ............................................... 5 Rennes 28 12 5 11 36 35 41 6 Montpellier 27 9 12 6 24 21 39 ............................................... 7 Nantes 27 11 6 10 27 28 39 8 Nice 28 11 6 11 34 39 39 9 Bordeaux 28 10 6 12 33 37 36 10 Dijon 28 10 6 12 40 54 36 11 Guingamp 28 9 8 11 28 38 35 12 Saint-Étienne 28 9 8 11 30 43 35 13 Caen 27 9 5 13 20 32 32 14 Angers 28 7 10 11 32 40 31 15 Strasbourg 27 8 7 12 32 47 31 16 Amiens 28 8 5 15 23 32 29 17 Toulouse 28 7 8 13 26 37 29 ............................................... 18 Troyes 28 8 4 16 24 38 28 ............................................... 19 Lille 28 7 6 15 27 45 27 20 Metz 28 5 5 18 26 50 20 1-2: Champions League 3: Champions League preliminary round 4: Europa League 5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18: Relegation play-off 19-20: Relegation