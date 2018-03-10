FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 10, 2018

UPDATE 3-Ligue 1 Standings

Mar 10 (OPTA) - Standings for the Ligue 1 on Saturday

                      P   W   D   L   F   A  Pts
  1  PSG             29  25   2   2  91  19   77
  2  Monaco          29  19   6   4  72  31   63
 ...............................................
  3  Marseille       28  16   8   4  57  33   56
 ...............................................
  4  Lyon            28  14   9   5  58  34   51
 ...............................................
  5  Nantes          29  12   7  10  29  29   43
  6  Rennes          29  12   6  11  37  36   42
 ...............................................
  7  Montpellier     29   9  14   6  26  23   41
  8  Nice            28  11   6  11  34  39   39
  9  Bordeaux        29  10   7  12  33  37   37
 10  Dijon           29  10   7  12  41  55   37
 11  Saint-Étienne   29   9   9  11  31  44   36
 12  Guingamp        28   9   8  11  28  38   35
 13  Caen            28  10   5  13  22  32   35
 14  Angers          29   7  11  11  32  40   32
 15  Strasbourg      29   8   7  14  33  52   31
 16  Amiens          29   8   6  15  24  33   30
 17  Toulouse        28   7   8  13  26  37   29
 ...............................................
 18  Troyes          29   8   4  17  24  39   28
 ...............................................
 19  Lille           29   7   7  15  28  46   28
 20  Metz            29   5   5  19  26  55   20

 1-2:    Champions League
 3:      Champions League preliminary round
 4:      Europa League
 5-6:    Europa League depending on domestic cup
 18:     Relegation play-off
 19-20:  Relegation
