UPDATE 3-Ligue 1 Standings

Mar 11 (OPTA) - Standings for the Ligue 1 on Sunday P W D L F A Pts 1 PSG 29 25 2 2 91 19 77 2 Monaco 29 19 6 4 72 31 63 ............................................... 3 Marseille 29 17 8 4 59 34 59 ............................................... 4 Lyon 29 15 9 5 59 34 54 ............................................... 5 Nantes 29 12 7 10 29 29 43 6 Rennes 29 12 6 11 37 36 42 ............................................... 7 Nice 29 12 6 11 39 41 42 8 Montpellier 29 9 14 6 26 23 41 9 Bordeaux 29 10 7 12 33 37 37 10 Dijon 29 10 7 12 41 55 37 11 Saint-Étienne 29 9 9 11 31 44 36 12 Caen 29 10 5 14 22 33 35 13 Guingamp 29 9 8 12 30 43 35 14 Angers 29 7 11 11 32 40 32 15 Strasbourg 29 8 7 14 33 52 31 16 Amiens 29 8 6 15 24 33 30 17 Toulouse 29 7 8 14 27 39 29 ............................................... 18 Troyes 29 8 4 17 24 39 28 ............................................... 19 Lille 29 7 7 15 28 46 28 20 Metz 29 5 5 19 26 55 20 1-2: Champions League 3: Champions League preliminary round 4: Europa League 5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18: Relegation play-off 19-20: Relegation