March 4, 2018 / 9:05 AM / Updated 13 hours ago

UPDATE 4-Ligue 1 Standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Mar  4 (OPTA) - Standings for the Ligue 1 on Sunday

                      P   W   D   L   F   A  Pts
  1  PSG             28  24   2   2  86  19   74
  2  Monaco          28  18   6   4  69  30   60
 ...............................................
  3  Marseille       28  16   8   4  57  33   56
 ...............................................
  4  Lyon            28  14   9   5  58  34   51
 ...............................................
  5  Rennes          28  12   5  11  36  35   41
  6  Montpellier     28   9  13   6  25  22   40
 ...............................................
  7  Nantes          28  11   7  10  28  29   40
  8  Nice            28  11   6  11  34  39   39
  9  Bordeaux        28  10   6  12  33  37   36
 10  Dijon           28  10   6  12  40  54   36
 11  Guingamp        28   9   8  11  28  38   35
 12  Caen            28  10   5  13  22  32   35
 13  Saint-Étienne   28   9   8  11  30  43   35
 14  Angers          28   7  10  11  32  40   31
 15  Strasbourg      28   8   7  13  32  49   31
 16  Amiens          28   8   5  15  23  32   29
 17  Toulouse        28   7   8  13  26  37   29
 ...............................................
 18  Troyes          28   8   4  16  24  38   28
 ...............................................
 19  Lille           28   7   6  15  27  45   27
 20  Metz            28   5   5  18  26  50   20

 1-2:    Champions League
 3:      Champions League preliminary round
 4:      Europa League
 5-6:    Europa League depending on domestic cup
 18:     Relegation play-off
 19-20:  Relegation
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
