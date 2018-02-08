FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 8, 2018 / 9:55 PM / Updated a day ago

Coupe de France Summaries

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb  8 (OPTA) - Summaries for the Coupe de France on Thursday (start times are CET)
 8th Finals
 .................................................................
 Grenoble Foot 38                             (0)    0
      Yellow card: Abou Demba 41
      Subs used: Gherardi 46 (Delétraz), Belvito 85 (Abou Demba),
      Elogo 85 (Guegan)
 Strasbourg                                   (1)    3
      Scorers: S. Bahoken 32, M. Terrier 78, A. Gonçalves 90+4
      Subs used: Terrier 63 (Nogueira), Lala 72 (Aaneba), Aholou
      85 (Bahoken)
 Referee: Romain Delpech
 .................................................................
