January 24, 2018 / 7:21 PM / Updated 11 hours ago

UPDATE 10-Coupe de France Summaries

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Jan 24 (OPTA) - Summaries for the Coupe de France on Wednesday (start times are CET)
 16th Finals
 .................................................................
 PSG                                          (2)    4
      Scorers: A. Rabiot 21, J. Pastore 64, Marquinhos 89
      Yellow card: Yuri 36, Lo Celso 41
      Subs used: Nkunku 78 (Draxler)
 Guingamp                                     (1)    2
      Scorers: L. Deaux 25og, M. Thuram 33pen, Y. N'Gbakoto 75pen
      Subs used: Sorbon 63 (Kerbrat), Briand 74 (Coco), Salibur 80
      (Blas)
 Referee: Mehdi Mokhtari
 .................................................................
 Troyes                                       (1)    5
      Scorers: B. Nivet 24pen
      Yellow card: Obiang 55, Samassa 115
      Subs used: Walter 46 (Confais), Darbion 70 (Sissako),
      Deplagne 91 (Cordoval)
 Saint-Étienne                                (0)    4
      Scorers: D. Maïga 48
      Yellow card: Moulin 24, Pogba 35, Pierre-Gabriel 88
      Subs used: Vagner 79 (Bamba), Chambost 83 (Hamouma), Camara
      93 (Pierre-Gabriel)
 At full time: 1-1
 After extra time: 1-1
 Penalty shootout: 4-3
 Referee: Faouzi Benchabane
 Troyes win 5-4 on penalties
 .................................................................
 Montpellier                                  (1)    4
      Scorers: C. Ninga 10, S. Sambia 55, C. Ninga 60, I. Mbenza
      60
      Yellow card: Congré 7, Mbenza 86
      Subs used: Camara 87 (Ninga), Aguilar 89 (Cozza)
 Lorient                                      (2)    3
      Scorers: Denis Bouanga 7, Denis Bouanga 32, A. Claude
      Maurice 62
      Yellow card: Claude Maurice 86
      Subs used: Felipe Saad 70 (Courtet), Wissa 70 (Lecoeuche)
 Referee: Romain Lissorgue
 .................................................................
 Tours                                        (0)    1
      Yellow card: Sissoko 35
      Subs used: Tshibumbu 70 (Zukić), Mexique 80 (Mbingui),
      Caille 91 (N'Doye)
 Metz                                         (0)    2
      Yellow card: Balliu 94
      Subs used: N'Guette 61 (Miličević), Mollet 70 (Thill),
      Goudiaby 117 (Balliu)
 At full time: 0-0
 After extra time: 0-0
 Penalty shootout: 1-2
 Referee: Yann Flament
 Metz win 2-1 on penalties
 .................................................................
 Biesheim                                     (1)    2
      Scorers: G. Jacquat 45, S. Dardouri 92
      Yellow card: Grosperrin 17, Muller 88, Viana 106
      Subs used: Fuchs 74 (Jacquat), Jacquat 84 (Efondja), Wagner
      101 (Miliani)
 Grenoble Foot 38                             (0)    5
      Scorers: L. Boussaha 54, J. Benet 117
      Yellow card: Vandenabeele 59, Delétraz 65, Belvito 94
      Subs used: Belvito 55 (Coulibaly), Gherardi 55 (Elogo)
 At full time: 1-1
 After extra time: 2-2
 Penalty shootout: 0-3
 Referee: Alexandre Mercier
 Grenoble Foot 38 win 5-2 on penalties
 .................................................................
 Saint-Lô Manche                              (0)    1
      Scorers: K. Montout 72
      Subs used: Croci 56 (Gouesmel)
 Les Herbiers                                 (0)    2
      Scorers: L. Bongongui 54, L. Bongongui 71
      Subs used: Flochon 68 (Couturier), Romil 73 (Bongongui),
      Vanbaleghem 88 (Germann)
 Referee: Pierre Legat
 .................................................................
 Monaco                                       (1)    2
      Scorers: S. Jovetić 13, Rony Lopes 71
      Yellow card: Tielemans 74
      Subs used: Sy 46 (Benaglio), Tielemans 63 (Raggi), Ghezzal
      70 (Falcao)
 Olympique Lyonnais                           (2)    3
      Scorers: B. Traoré 21, M. Díaz 25, M. Díaz 55
      Yellow card: Ferri 12, Tete 73
      Subs used: Cornet 76 (Traoré), Aouar 86 (Díaz)
 Referee: Romain Delpech
 .................................................................

 Thursday, January 25 fixtures
 (CET/GMT)
 Strasbourg  v  Lille  (2100/2000)
