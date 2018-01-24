UPDATE 10-Coupe de France Summaries

Jan 24 (OPTA) - Summaries for the Coupe de France on Wednesday (start times are CET) 16th Finals ................................................................. PSG (2) 4 Scorers: A. Rabiot 21, J. Pastore 64, Marquinhos 89 Yellow card: Yuri 36, Lo Celso 41 Subs used: Nkunku 78 (Draxler) Guingamp (1) 2 Scorers: L. Deaux 25og, M. Thuram 33pen, Y. N'Gbakoto 75pen Subs used: Sorbon 63 (Kerbrat), Briand 74 (Coco), Salibur 80 (Blas) Referee: Mehdi Mokhtari ................................................................. Troyes (1) 5 Scorers: B. Nivet 24pen Yellow card: Obiang 55, Samassa 115 Subs used: Walter 46 (Confais), Darbion 70 (Sissako), Deplagne 91 (Cordoval) Saint-Étienne (0) 4 Scorers: D. Maïga 48 Yellow card: Moulin 24, Pogba 35, Pierre-Gabriel 88 Subs used: Vagner 79 (Bamba), Chambost 83 (Hamouma), Camara 93 (Pierre-Gabriel) At full time: 1-1 After extra time: 1-1 Penalty shootout: 4-3 Referee: Faouzi Benchabane Troyes win 5-4 on penalties ................................................................. Montpellier (1) 4 Scorers: C. Ninga 10, S. Sambia 55, C. Ninga 60, I. Mbenza 60 Yellow card: Congré 7, Mbenza 86 Subs used: Camara 87 (Ninga), Aguilar 89 (Cozza) Lorient (2) 3 Scorers: Denis Bouanga 7, Denis Bouanga 32, A. Claude Maurice 62 Yellow card: Claude Maurice 86 Subs used: Felipe Saad 70 (Courtet), Wissa 70 (Lecoeuche) Referee: Romain Lissorgue ................................................................. Tours (0) 1 Yellow card: Sissoko 35 Subs used: Tshibumbu 70 (Zukić), Mexique 80 (Mbingui), Caille 91 (N'Doye) Metz (0) 2 Yellow card: Balliu 94 Subs used: N'Guette 61 (Miličević), Mollet 70 (Thill), Goudiaby 117 (Balliu) At full time: 0-0 After extra time: 0-0 Penalty shootout: 1-2 Referee: Yann Flament Metz win 2-1 on penalties ................................................................. Biesheim (1) 2 Scorers: G. Jacquat 45, S. Dardouri 92 Yellow card: Grosperrin 17, Muller 88, Viana 106 Subs used: Fuchs 74 (Jacquat), Jacquat 84 (Efondja), Wagner 101 (Miliani) Grenoble Foot 38 (0) 5 Scorers: L. Boussaha 54, J. Benet 117 Yellow card: Vandenabeele 59, Delétraz 65, Belvito 94 Subs used: Belvito 55 (Coulibaly), Gherardi 55 (Elogo) At full time: 1-1 After extra time: 2-2 Penalty shootout: 0-3 Referee: Alexandre Mercier Grenoble Foot 38 win 5-2 on penalties ................................................................. Saint-Lô Manche (0) 1 Scorers: K. Montout 72 Subs used: Croci 56 (Gouesmel) Les Herbiers (0) 2 Scorers: L. Bongongui 54, L. Bongongui 71 Subs used: Flochon 68 (Couturier), Romil 73 (Bongongui), Vanbaleghem 88 (Germann) Referee: Pierre Legat ................................................................. Monaco (1) 2 Scorers: S. Jovetić 13, Rony Lopes 71 Yellow card: Tielemans 74 Subs used: Sy 46 (Benaglio), Tielemans 63 (Raggi), Ghezzal 70 (Falcao) Olympique Lyonnais (2) 3 Scorers: B. Traoré 21, M. Díaz 25, M. Díaz 55 Yellow card: Ferri 12, Tete 73 Subs used: Cornet 76 (Traoré), Aouar 86 (Díaz) Referee: Romain Delpech ................................................................. Thursday, January 25 fixtures (CET/GMT) Strasbourg v Lille (2100/2000)