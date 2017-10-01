FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 2-Soccer-Ligue 1 summaries
#World Football
October 1, 2017 / 2:54 PM / 18 days ago

UPDATE 2-Soccer-Ligue 1 summaries

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    Oct 1 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the Ligue 1 matches on Sunday 
Sunday, October 1
Nice                 2 Mario Balotelli 4, Jean Michel Seri 16                                                    
Missed penalty: Alassane Plea 83
Olympique Marseille  4 Lucas Ocampos 26,44, Pierre Lees-Melou 41og, Luiz Gustavo 48                              
Red Card: Luiz Gustavo 67
Halftime: 2-3;       
- - -
Angers SCO           3 Rafael 30og, Karl Toko Ekambi 58, Ismael Traore 67                                        
Olympique Lyon       3 Mariano 5, Mouctar Diakhaby 38, Memphis Depay 41                                          
Red Card: Marcelo 50 
Halftime: 1-3;Attendance: 11,432
- - -
ESTAC Troyes         2 Bryan Pele 41, Saif-Eddine Khaoui 57                                                      
Red Card: Karim Azamoum 33
St Etienne           1 Hernani 53                                                                                
Red Card: Hernani 84 
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 11,823
- - -
Saturday, September 30
Dijon FCO            1 Kwon Chang-Hoon 78                                                                        
Red Card: Cedric Yambere 85
Racing Strasbourg    1 Martin Terrier 90+2                                                                       
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 11,577
- - -
En Avant de Guingamp 1 Marcus Thuram 1                                                                           
Toulouse             1 Somalia 40                                                                                
Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 13,196
- - -
Nantes               1 Emiliano Sala 3                                                                           
Metz                 0                                                                                           
Red Card: Benoit Assou-Ekotto 52
Missed penalty: Nolan Roux 90+5
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 22,014
- - -
Stade Rennes         0                                                                                           
Caen                 1 Rami Bensebaini 35og                                                                      
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 18,689
- - -
Paris St Germain     6 Neymar 5,40pen, Edinson Cavani 12, Thomas Meunier 21, Julian Draxler 45, Kylian Mbappe 58 
Girondins Bordeaux   2 Younousse Sankhare 31, Malcom 90pen                                                       
Halftime: 5-1;Attendance: 47,537
- - -
Friday, September 29
Monaco               1 Radamel Falcao 38                                                                         
Montpellier HSC      1 Souleymane Camara 90+2                                                                    
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 7,053
- - -

