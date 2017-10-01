UPDATE 2-Soccer-Ligue 1 summaries

Oct 1 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the Ligue 1 matches on Sunday Sunday, October 1 Nice 2 Mario Balotelli 4, Jean Michel Seri 16 Missed penalty: Alassane Plea 83 Olympique Marseille 4 Lucas Ocampos 26,44, Pierre Lees-Melou 41og, Luiz Gustavo 48 Red Card: Luiz Gustavo 67 Halftime: 2-3; - - - Angers SCO 3 Rafael 30og, Karl Toko Ekambi 58, Ismael Traore 67 Olympique Lyon 3 Mariano 5, Mouctar Diakhaby 38, Memphis Depay 41 Red Card: Marcelo 50 Halftime: 1-3;Attendance: 11,432 - - - ESTAC Troyes 2 Bryan Pele 41, Saif-Eddine Khaoui 57 Red Card: Karim Azamoum 33 St Etienne 1 Hernani 53 Red Card: Hernani 84 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 11,823 - - - Saturday, September 30 Dijon FCO 1 Kwon Chang-Hoon 78 Red Card: Cedric Yambere 85 Racing Strasbourg 1 Martin Terrier 90+2 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 11,577 - - - En Avant de Guingamp 1 Marcus Thuram 1 Toulouse 1 Somalia 40 Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 13,196 - - - Nantes 1 Emiliano Sala 3 Metz 0 Red Card: Benoit Assou-Ekotto 52 Missed penalty: Nolan Roux 90+5 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 22,014 - - - Stade Rennes 0 Caen 1 Rami Bensebaini 35og Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 18,689 - - - Paris St Germain 6 Neymar 5,40pen, Edinson Cavani 12, Thomas Meunier 21, Julian Draxler 45, Kylian Mbappe 58 Girondins Bordeaux 2 Younousse Sankhare 31, Malcom 90pen Halftime: 5-1;Attendance: 47,537 - - - Friday, September 29 Monaco 1 Radamel Falcao 38 Montpellier HSC 1 Souleymane Camara 90+2 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 7,053 - - -