March 10, 2018 / 11:39 PM / in a day

Soccer-Lille fans invade pitch, aim kicks at players

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, March 10 (Reuters) - Lille fans ran on to the pitch and attacked their own players after their struggling team drew 1-1 with Montpellier in Ligue 1 on Saturday.

TV footage showed supporters running towards the Lille players and aiming kicks at some of them.

“Invading the pitch and targeting the players will not help,” Lille coach Christophe Galtier said.

“If our fans think that putting physical pressure on the players will make things better, I can tell them that no, it will not help this team improve.”

Lille are second bottom, one point from safety, in the Ligue 1 standings. (Reporting by Julien Pretot, editing by Ed Osmond)

