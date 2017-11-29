Soccer-Neymar and Cavani strike again as PSG go 10 points clear

PARIS, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Neymar and Edinson Cavani, Paris St Germain’s deadly double act, again delivered a goal apiece in a sluggish 2-0 victory over Troyes that took them 10 points clear of their Ligue 1 challengers on Wednesday.

While their nearest chasers lost, Olympique Lyonnais succumbing 2-1 at home to struggling Lille and Monaco falling 1-0 at Nantes after a last-gasp Lucas Lima thunderbolt, PSG marched on without ever hitting top gear.

They left it late as a brilliant Neymar strike in the 73rd minute, his 15th PSG goal in all competitions, eased nerves at the Parc des Princes before the Brazilian set up Cavani, who had a first-half penalty saved, to score in stoppage time.

The losses for Lyon and Monaco enabled Olympique de Marseille, with their emphatic 3-0 win at bottom club Metz, to move into second place but they are 10 points adrift of unbeaten PSG, who moved on to 41 points after 15 games.

Third-placed Lyon and Monaco, both on 29 points, were left two points behind Marseille. (Reporting by Ian Chadband, editing by Ed Osmond)