Soccer-Poyet gets off to perfect start as Bordeaux coach

PARIS, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Gustavo Poyet got off to a flying start as Girondins de Bordeaux coach when his team upset visiting Olympique Lyonnais 3-1 in Ligue 1 on Sunday.

Bordeaux, who under previous coach Jocelyn Gourvennec had lost their three previous home games, prevailed through a Nicolas de Preville goal and penalties by Malcom and Gaetan Laborde, all in the first half.

Lyon, who beat Monaco and Paris St Germain in their two previous outings, reduced the arrears before the break through Marcelo.

Bordeaux finished the game with 10 men when Otavio was sent off after his second yellow card.

The result left Lyon in second place on 48 points from 23 games while Bordeaux jumped up to ninth on 29.

Former Uruguay international Poyet was appointed last week after Gourvennec was sacked following a string of poor results.

Former Chelsea midfielder Poyet left his position as Shanghai Shenhua coach last September. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Clare Fallon)