Soccer-Struggling Lyon denied win by St Etienne's Debuchy

PARIS, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Olympique Lyonnais were denied their first Ligue 1 win in over a month when St Etienne’s Mathieu Debuchy scored a last-gasp goal to secure a 1-1 away draw in France’s hottest derby on Sunday.

French international Debuchy struck one minute into stoppage time to cancel out Mariano Diaz’s first-half opener.

The result left Lyon, who are now on a five-match winless streak, in fourth place with 50 points from 27 games.

They are five points behind third-placed Olympique de Marseille, who travel to leaders Paris St Germain later on Sunday, and seven adrift of second-placed Monaco.

St Etienne are 12th on 34 points.

Lyon scored after 20 minutes when Diaz volleyed home from close range but they ran out of steam and St Etienne, without a shot on target in the first half, came back into the game.

Debuchy found the back of the net when he latched onto Remi Cabella’s cross to secure a point for the visitors. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ken Ferris)