Soccer-England frustrate toothless Brazil in 0-0 draw
November 14, 2017 / 10:10 PM / Updated 7 hours ago

Soccer-England frustrate toothless Brazil in 0-0 draw

Martyn Herman

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Toothless Brazil were frustrated by a makeshift England side as the five-times world champions drew 0-0 at Wembley on Tuesday in a friendly that failed to live up to its billing.

Brazil, who cruised through South American qualifying to claim a place at next year’s World Cup, fielded a full-strength side including Paris St Germain’s Neymar but despite dominating possession they created few clear-cut chances.

England held world champions Germany to a goalless draw last week and again showed admirable discipline despite missing several players who will be on the plane to Russia next year.

Brazil’s best chances came late on when Fernandinho’s shot grazed the post and Paulinho had an effort saved although England also caused some scares at the other end. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; editing by Ken Ferris)

