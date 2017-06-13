Soccer-Ten-man France down England in lively friendly

PARIS, June 13 (Reuters) - Ousmane Dembele fired the winner as 10-man France beat England 3-2 in an entertaining friendly on Tuesday after Harry Kane had scored twice for the visitors and France's Raphael Varane was sent off early in the second half.

Winger Dembele sealed the victory with an angled shot from inside the box 12 minutes from fulltime after being nicely set up by fellow youngster Kylian Mbappe.

England captain Kane put them ahead from close range from a low Ryan Bertrand cross before the 10-minute mark and levelled the game at 2-2 with a penalty early in the second half after Varane was sent off for bringing down Dele Alli in the box.

France had fought back to lead 2-1 at halftime, after defenders Samuel Umtiti and Djibril Sidibe each scored their first goal for their country.

The two goals were similar, with Umtiti and Sidibe both following up to finish after saves by England goalkeeper Tom Heaton, first from an Olivier Giroud header, then from a shot by Dembele.

Kane, who struck the late equaliser in a 2-2 draw with Scotland in a World Cup qualifier on Saturday, has now scored 11 goals in his past five appearances for club and country combined. It was not enough, however, to deny a spirited and daring French side. (Reporting by Patrick Vignal; Editing by Toby Davis)