Soccer-Iran start World Cup warm-up with win over Panama
#World Football
November 9, 2017 / 8:56 PM / Updated 12 hours ago

Soccer-Iran start World Cup warm-up with win over Panama

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Iran beat Panama 2-1 in a friendly in Graz, Austria on Thursday, in a match-up of two teams who have qualified for next year’s World Cup in Russia.

Iran took the lead in the 16th minute with a penalty from Ashkan Dejagah after a wild, sliding challenge from Jan Vargas on Karim Ansarifard.

Three minutes later the Iranians doubled their advantage when Saman Ghoddos finished off a swift break down the left, cutting inside and firing home a right-foot shot.

Panama pulled a goal back in the 39th minute, also from the penalty spot, with Gabriel Torres converting after Rouzbeh Chesmi was harshly ruled to have fouled Armando Cooper.

Iran will be playing in their fifth World Cup next year while Panama have qualified for the first time. (Reporting by Simon Evans, editing by Ed Osmond)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
