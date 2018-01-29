UPDATE 2-Friendlies Summaries

Jan 29 (OPTA) - Summaries for the Friendlies on Monday (start times are GMT) Friendlies 1 ................................................................. United States (0) 0 Yellow card: Morrow 36 Subs used: Arriola 46 (Zardes), Rowe 46 (Sapong), Steffen 46 (Hamid), Agudelo 68 (Roldan), Rubin 83 (Trapp) Bosnia-Herzegovina (0) 0 Yellow card: Todorović 70, Todorović 75 Missed penalty: H. Medunjanin 53 Subs used: Koljič 46 (Ahmetovic), Ćavar 46 (Tomić), Todorović 69 (Zakarić), Beširević 72 (Medunjanin), Bilbija 80 (Sarić), Ibisevic 84 (Menalo) Attendance: 11,161 Referee: Melvin Orlando Matamoros Ponce ................................................................. Tuesday, January 30 fixtures (GMT) Korea Republic v Jamaica (1100) Azerbaijan v Moldova (1600) Thursday, February 1 fixtures (GMT) Mexico v Bosnia-Herzegovina (0130) Friday, February 2 fixtures (GMT) Azerbaijan v Kosovo (1500) Azerbaijan v Georgia (1600) (cancelled) Saturday, February 3 fixtures (GMT) Korea Republic v Latvia (1430)