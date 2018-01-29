FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 29, 2018 / 4:37 AM / 2 days ago

UPDATE 2-Friendlies Summaries

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 29 (OPTA) - Summaries for the Friendlies on Monday (start times are GMT)
 Friendlies 1
 .................................................................
 United States                                (0)    0
      Yellow card: Morrow 36
      Subs used: Arriola 46 (Zardes), Rowe 46 (Sapong), Steffen 46
      (Hamid), Agudelo 68 (Roldan), Rubin 83 (Trapp)
 Bosnia-Herzegovina                           (0)    0
      Yellow card: Todorović 70, Todorović 75
      Missed penalty: H. Medunjanin 53
      Subs used: Koljič 46 (Ahmetovic), Ćavar 46 (Tomić),
      Todorović 69 (Zakarić), Beširević 72 (Medunjanin), Bilbija
      80 (Sarić), Ibisevic 84 (Menalo)
 Attendance: 11,161
 Referee: Melvin Orlando Matamoros Ponce
 .................................................................

 Tuesday, January 30 fixtures (GMT)
 Korea Republic  v  Jamaica             (1100)
 Azerbaijan      v  Moldova             (1600)
 Thursday, February  1 fixtures (GMT)
 Mexico          v  Bosnia-Herzegovina  (0130)
 Friday, February  2 fixtures (GMT)
 Azerbaijan      v  Kosovo              (1500)
 Azerbaijan      v  Georgia             (1600)  (cancelled)
 Saturday, February  3 fixtures (GMT)
 Korea Republic  v  Latvia              (1430)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
