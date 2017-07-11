Socccer-Bayern sign Rodriguez on loan from Real Madrid

MUNICH, July 11 (Reuters) - Bayern Munich have signed midfielder James Rodriguez from Real Madrid on a two-year loan deal, the German champions said on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old Colombia international made 22 La Liga appearances for Real last season, scoring eight goals, and featured six times in the Champions League.

"We are very happy to have completed this transfer," Bayern CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said in a statement. "Signing James Rodriguez was the big wish of our coach Carlo (Ancelotti) after they worked successfully together in Madrid."

Rodriguez moved to Real Madrid from Monaco for a reported 60 million euros ($68.4 million) in 2014 after winning the Golden Boot as the leading scorer at the World Cup.

His ability to score spectacular goals made him an ideal addition to Real's "Galacticos" project, but he struggled to nail down a regular starting place at the Bernabeu.