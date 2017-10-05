Soccer-Heynckes set to succeed Ancelotti at crisis-hit Bayern-reports

BERLIN, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Treble-winning coach Jupp Heynckes is set to take over at Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich for a fourth time, succeeding sacked Carlo Ancelotti, German media reported on Thursday.

The 72-year-old Heynckes led Bayern to the domestic league and Cup double and the Champions League title in 2013 but then had to make way for Spaniard Pep Guardiola.

According to the Bild newspaper Heynckes, who also led Real Madrid to the Champions League title and coached Benfica, Athletic Bilbao and a string of Bundesliga clubs, will take over until the end of the season.

The club could not be immediately reached for a comment.

Italian Ancelotti took over last season but was fired last week after the German champions slipped to second place in the league after twice squandering a two-goal lead in consecutive games.

They had also been beaten 3-0 at Paris St Germain in the Champions League.

Heynckes, who has not worked since 2013, had also coached Bayern from 1987-91 and briefly took over at the end of the 2008/9 season before becoming head coach between 2011-13. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)