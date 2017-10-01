Soccer-Bayern misery continues as Hertha fight back to draw

BERLIN, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Champions Bayern Munich wasted a two-goal lead for the second straight week to draw 2-2 at Hertha Berlin on Sunday in interim coach Willy Sagnol’s debut following the midweek sacking of Carlo Ancelotti.

Goals from Mats Hummels in the 12th minute and Robert Lewandowski after the break looked set to get the Bavarians back on track after last week’s 2-2 draw against VfL Wolfsburg and their 3-0 rout by Paris St Germain in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Yet Hertha needed just five minutes in the second half to level with goals from Ondrej Duda after a sensational solo from Genki Haraguchi, and Salomon Kalou.

The Berliners had little trouble getting through Bayern’s struggling backline that has already conceded seven goals this season, as many goals as 17th-placed Werder Bremen.

The result left Bayern, who sacked Ancelotti a day after their crushing loss in Paris, provisionally in second place on 14 points, five off leaders Borussia Dortmund who beat Augsburg 2-1 on Saturday.

Hoffenheim are level on 14 points, behind Bayern on goal difference, after losing 3-2 at Freiburg on Sunday to end their unbeaten run this season.