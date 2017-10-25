UPDATE 2-Soccer-German Cup 2nd round results

Oct 25 (Gracenote) - Results from the German Cup 2nd Round matches on Wednesday 2nd Round Wednesday, October 25 RB Leipzig - FC Bayern Munich 1-1 (halftime: 0-0, 90 mins: 1-1, penalty shootout: 4-5) FC Bayern Munich win 5-4 on penalties. Freiburg - Dynamo Dresden (II) 3-1 (halftime: 0-0) Jahn Regensburg (II) - 1. FC Heidenheim (II) 2-5 (halftime: 1-2) Werder Bremen - TSG 1899 Hoffenheim 1-0 (halftime: 1-0) Kaiserslautern (II) - VfB Stuttgart 1-3 (halftime: 1-1) Hertha Berlin - Cologne 1-3 (halftime: 0-2) Osnabrueck (III) - Nuremberg (II) 2-3 (halftime: 1-1) VfL Wolfsburg - Hanover 96 1-0 (halftime: 0-0) Tuesday, October 24 1. FC Magdeburg (III) - Borussia Dortmund 0-5 (halftime: 0-1) 1. FC Schweinfurt 05 (IV) - Eintracht Frankfurt 0-4 (halftime: 0-1) Mainz - Holstein Kiel (II) 3-2 (halftime: 1-0, 90 mins: 2-2) AET Greuther Fuerth (II) - FC Ingolstadt 04 (II) 1-3 (halftime: 0-0) Bayer 04 Leverkusen - Union Berlin (II) 4-1 (halftime: 1-0) Fortuna Dusseldorf (II) - Borussia Moenchengladbach 0-1 (halftime: 0-0) SC Paderborn (III) - VfL Bochum (II) 2-0 (halftime: 1-0) SV Wehen Wiesbaden (III) - FC Schalke 04 1-3 (halftime: 0-2)