UPDATE 2-Soccer-German Cup 2nd round results
#World Football
October 25, 2017 / 6:25 PM / Updated 7 hours ago

UPDATE 2-Soccer-German Cup 2nd round results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Oct 25 (Gracenote) - Results from the German Cup 2nd Round matches on Wednesday 
2nd Round
Wednesday, October 25
RB Leipzig                - FC Bayern Munich          1-1 (halftime: 0-0, 90 mins: 1-1, penalty shootout: 4-5) 
FC Bayern Munich win 5-4 on penalties.
Freiburg                  - Dynamo Dresden (II)       3-1 (halftime: 0-0)                                      
Jahn Regensburg (II)      - 1. FC Heidenheim (II)     2-5 (halftime: 1-2)                                      
Werder Bremen             - TSG 1899 Hoffenheim       1-0 (halftime: 1-0)                                      
Kaiserslautern (II)       - VfB Stuttgart             1-3 (halftime: 1-1)                                      
Hertha Berlin             - Cologne                   1-3 (halftime: 0-2)                                      
Osnabrueck (III)          - Nuremberg (II)            2-3 (halftime: 1-1)                                      
VfL Wolfsburg             - Hanover 96                1-0 (halftime: 0-0)                                      
Tuesday, October 24       
1. FC Magdeburg (III)     - Borussia Dortmund         0-5 (halftime: 0-1)                                      
1. FC Schweinfurt 05 (IV) - Eintracht Frankfurt       0-4 (halftime: 0-1)                                      
Mainz                     - Holstein Kiel (II)        3-2 (halftime: 1-0, 90 mins: 2-2) AET                    
Greuther Fuerth (II)      - FC Ingolstadt 04 (II)     1-3 (halftime: 0-0)                                      
Bayer 04 Leverkusen       - Union Berlin (II)         4-1 (halftime: 1-0)                                      
Fortuna Dusseldorf (II)   - Borussia Moenchengladbach 0-1 (halftime: 0-0)                                      
SC Paderborn (III)        - VfL Bochum (II)           2-0 (halftime: 1-0)                                      
SV Wehen Wiesbaden (III)  - FC Schalke 04             1-3 (halftime: 0-2)

