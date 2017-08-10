Soccer-Dortmund's Dembele misses training amid Barca transfer talk

BERLIN, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Borussia Dortmund coach Peter Bosz said Ousmane Dembele missed training on Thursday, as speculation mounted that the forward could move to Barcelona.

The 20-year-old France international is seen as a potential successor to Neymar at Barcelona, after the Brazilian's record 222-million euro ($260 million) move to Paris St Germain earlier this month.

German media have reported that Dembele could join Barca for more than 100 million euros.

"Dembele was not at training today," Bosz told reporters. "We tried reaching him and hopefully nothing bad has happened."

Dembele joined Dortmund, who will compete in the Champions League group stage, a year ago on a five-year contract. ($1 = 0.8514 euros)