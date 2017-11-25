Soccer-Schalke complete four-goal comeback to draw 4-4 at Dortmund

BERLIN, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Schalke 04 defender Naldo rose high to score a stoppage-time equaliser as they roared from 4-0 down at halftime to complete an astonishing comeback and snatch a 4-4 draw at Ruhr valley rivals Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

Dortmund had scored four times in 13 minutes in the first half but they saw their lead evaporate as Schalke, who had won four of their five league games before Saturday refused to surrender.

Dortmund’s top striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was sent off in the second half for a second yellow card offence after he had scored one goal and set up another.

Initially, Dortmund had looked nothing like the team that had lost four of their five previous league games.

They shocked the visitors, who had started the game in second place following four wins in their own five previous matches, with Aubameyang’s 12th minute strike.

Much worse was to come with Schalke defender Benjamin Stambouli spectacularly volleying an own goal in the 18th minute before Mario Goetze headed in an Aubameyang cross two minutes later.

With Schalke players in complete shock, Raphael Guerreiro completed their first half onslaught with a fine volley in the 25th.

But the Royal Blues came back after the break, cutting the deficit with Guido Burgstaller’s looping header and a fine effort from Amine Harit, who later limped off injured, leaving his own team with ten.

Daniel Caligiuri’s 86th-minute left-footed missile set up a frantic finale and Brazilian Naldo earned the point with his stoppage time header.

The result put Schalke on 24 points in third, with Dortmund, without a win since September, on 21 in fourth.

RB Leipzig are second on 26 after their 2-0 win over Werder Bremen.

Leaders Bayern Munich, top on 29, travel to Borussia Moenchengladbach later on Saturday. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Ian Chadband)