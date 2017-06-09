FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 9, 2017 / 11:08 AM / 2 months ago

Soccer-Former Germany player Herrlich takes over Leverkusen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, June 9 (Reuters) - Bayer Leverkusen have appointed former Germany international Heiko Herrlich as their new coach after the departure of Tayfun Korkut at the end of the season, the club said on Friday.

Herrlich, 45, who played for Leverkusen from 1989 to 1993, coached Jahn Regensburg to consecutive promotions from the regional division into the second Bundesliga in his two seasons in charge.

"First as a player and now as a coach, welcome back to Leverkusen, Heiko Herrlich," the club said on Twitter, announcing also a news conference for later in the day.

Herrlich, who won five caps for Germany and scored one goal, also had a brief spell in the Bundesliga as head coach of VfL Bochum in 2009-10.

Leverkusen, regular Champions League competitors, endured one of their worse seasons, finishing in 12th place and leaving it late to secure their spot in the top division for another season. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; editing by Mark Heinrich)

