Soccer-Bundesliga results and standings
#World Football
September 22, 2017 / 8:24 PM / in a month

Soccer-Bundesliga results and standings

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    Sept 22 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bundesliga matches on Friday 
Friday, September 22
FC Bayern Munich 2 VfL Wolfsburg 2  
   Standings                 P W D L F  A  Pts 
1  Borussia Dortmund         5 4 1 0 13 0  13  
2  FC Bayern Munich          6 4 1 1 14 5  13  
3  TSG 1899 Hoffenheim       5 3 2 0 9  5  11  
4  Hanover 96                5 3 2 0 6  2  11  
-------------------------
5  FC Augsburg               5 3 1 1 8  4  10  
-------------------------
6  FC Schalke 04             5 3 0 2 7  6  9   
-------------------------
7  Borussia Moenchengladbach 5 2 2 1 7  5  8   
-------------------------
8  Hertha Berlin             5 2 2 1 6  5  8   
9  RB Leipzig                5 2 1 2 8  6  7   
10 Eintracht Frankfurt       5 2 1 2 3  3  7   
11 VfL Wolfsburg             6 1 3 2 5  8  6   
12 Hamburg SV                5 2 0 3 4  8  6   
13 VfB Stuttgart             5 2 0 3 3  7  6   
14 Bayer 04 Leverkusen       5 1 1 3 9  10 4   
15 Mainz                     5 1 0 4 5  10 3   
-------------------------
16 Freiburg                  5 0 3 2 2  9  3   
-------------------------
17 Werder Bremen             5 0 2 3 3  7  2   
18 Cologne                   5 0 0 5 1  13 0   
1-4:   Champions League / EC I                 
5:     Europa League                           
6:     Europa League preliminary round         
7:     Europa League depending on domestic cup 
16:    Relegation play-off                     
17-18: Relegation                              
Next Fixtures (GMT):                                     
Saturday, September 23
Mainz                v Hertha Berlin             (1330)  
RB Leipzig           v Eintracht Frankfurt       (1330)  
TSG 1899 Hoffenheim  v FC Schalke 04             (1330)  
VfB Stuttgart        v FC Augsburg               (1330)  
Werder Bremen        v Freiburg                  (1330)  
Borussia Dortmund    v Borussia Moenchengladbach (1630)  
Sunday, September 24 
Hanover 96           v Cologne                   (1330)  
Bayer 04 Leverkusen  v Hamburg SV                (1600)

