Soccer-Bundesliga results and standings

Sept 22 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bundesliga matches on Friday Friday, September 22 FC Bayern Munich 2 VfL Wolfsburg 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Borussia Dortmund 5 4 1 0 13 0 13 2 FC Bayern Munich 6 4 1 1 14 5 13 3 TSG 1899 Hoffenheim 5 3 2 0 9 5 11 4 Hanover 96 5 3 2 0 6 2 11 ------------------------- 5 FC Augsburg 5 3 1 1 8 4 10 ------------------------- 6 FC Schalke 04 5 3 0 2 7 6 9 ------------------------- 7 Borussia Moenchengladbach 5 2 2 1 7 5 8 ------------------------- 8 Hertha Berlin 5 2 2 1 6 5 8 9 RB Leipzig 5 2 1 2 8 6 7 10 Eintracht Frankfurt 5 2 1 2 3 3 7 11 VfL Wolfsburg 6 1 3 2 5 8 6 12 Hamburg SV 5 2 0 3 4 8 6 13 VfB Stuttgart 5 2 0 3 3 7 6 14 Bayer 04 Leverkusen 5 1 1 3 9 10 4 15 Mainz 5 1 0 4 5 10 3 ------------------------- 16 Freiburg 5 0 3 2 2 9 3 ------------------------- 17 Werder Bremen 5 0 2 3 3 7 2 18 Cologne 5 0 0 5 1 13 0 1-4: Champions League / EC I 5: Europa League 6: Europa League preliminary round 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 16: Relegation play-off 17-18: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, September 23 Mainz v Hertha Berlin (1330) RB Leipzig v Eintracht Frankfurt (1330) TSG 1899 Hoffenheim v FC Schalke 04 (1330) VfB Stuttgart v FC Augsburg (1330) Werder Bremen v Freiburg (1330) Borussia Dortmund v Borussia Moenchengladbach (1630) Sunday, September 24 Hanover 96 v Cologne (1330) Bayer 04 Leverkusen v Hamburg SV (1600)