Soccer-Bundesliga results and standings
October 13, 2017 / 8:30 PM / 8 days ago

Soccer-Bundesliga results and standings

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    Oct 13 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bundesliga matches on Friday 
Friday, October 13
VfB Stuttgart 2 Cologne 1  
   Standings                 P W D L F  A  Pts 
1  Borussia Dortmund         7 6 1 0 21 2  19  
2  FC Bayern Munich          7 4 2 1 16 7  14  
3  TSG 1899 Hoffenheim       7 4 2 1 13 8  14  
4  RB Leipzig                7 4 1 2 12 8  13  
-------------------------
5  Hanover 96                7 3 3 1 7  4  12  
-------------------------
6  FC Augsburg               7 3 2 2 9  6  11  
-------------------------
7  Borussia Moenchengladbach 7 3 2 2 10 12 11  
-------------------------
8  Eintracht Frankfurt       7 3 1 3 6  6  10  
9  FC Schalke 04             7 3 1 3 8  9  10  
10 VfB Stuttgart             8 3 1 4 6  10 10  
11 Hertha Berlin             7 2 3 2 8  8  9   
12 Bayer 04 Leverkusen       7 2 2 3 13 11 8   
13 VfL Wolfsburg             7 1 4 2 6  9  7   
14 Mainz                     7 2 1 4 7  11 7   
15 Freiburg                  7 1 4 2 5  11 7   
-------------------------
16 Hamburg SV                7 2 1 4 4  11 7   
-------------------------
17 Werder Bremen             7 0 4 3 3  7  4   
18 Cologne                   8 0 1 7 3  17 1   
1-4:   Champions League / EC I                 
5:     Europa League                           
6:     Europa League preliminary round         
7:     Europa League depending on domestic cup 
16:    Relegation play-off                     
17-18: Relegation                              
Next Fixtures (GMT):                                     
Saturday, October 14 
Mainz                v Hamburg SV                (1330)  
FC Bayern Munich     v Freiburg                  (1330)  
Hanover 96           v Eintracht Frankfurt       (1330)  
Hertha Berlin        v FC Schalke 04             (1330)  
TSG 1899 Hoffenheim  v FC Augsburg               (1330)  
Borussia Dortmund    v RB Leipzig                (1630)  
Sunday, October 15   
Bayer 04 Leverkusen  v VfL Wolfsburg             (1330)  
Werder Bremen        v Borussia Moenchengladbach (1600)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
