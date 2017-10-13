Soccer-Bundesliga results and standings

Oct 13 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bundesliga matches on Friday Friday, October 13 VfB Stuttgart 2 Cologne 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Borussia Dortmund 7 6 1 0 21 2 19 2 FC Bayern Munich 7 4 2 1 16 7 14 3 TSG 1899 Hoffenheim 7 4 2 1 13 8 14 4 RB Leipzig 7 4 1 2 12 8 13 ------------------------- 5 Hanover 96 7 3 3 1 7 4 12 ------------------------- 6 FC Augsburg 7 3 2 2 9 6 11 ------------------------- 7 Borussia Moenchengladbach 7 3 2 2 10 12 11 ------------------------- 8 Eintracht Frankfurt 7 3 1 3 6 6 10 9 FC Schalke 04 7 3 1 3 8 9 10 10 VfB Stuttgart 8 3 1 4 6 10 10 11 Hertha Berlin 7 2 3 2 8 8 9 12 Bayer 04 Leverkusen 7 2 2 3 13 11 8 13 VfL Wolfsburg 7 1 4 2 6 9 7 14 Mainz 7 2 1 4 7 11 7 15 Freiburg 7 1 4 2 5 11 7 ------------------------- 16 Hamburg SV 7 2 1 4 4 11 7 ------------------------- 17 Werder Bremen 7 0 4 3 3 7 4 18 Cologne 8 0 1 7 3 17 1 1-4: Champions League / EC I 5: Europa League 6: Europa League preliminary round 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 16: Relegation play-off 17-18: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, October 14 Mainz v Hamburg SV (1330) FC Bayern Munich v Freiburg (1330) Hanover 96 v Eintracht Frankfurt (1330) Hertha Berlin v FC Schalke 04 (1330) TSG 1899 Hoffenheim v FC Augsburg (1330) Borussia Dortmund v RB Leipzig (1630) Sunday, October 15 Bayer 04 Leverkusen v VfL Wolfsburg (1330) Werder Bremen v Borussia Moenchengladbach (1600)