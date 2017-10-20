Soccer-Bundesliga results and standings

Oct 20 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bundesliga matches on Friday Friday, October 20 FC Schalke 04 2 Mainz 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Borussia Dortmund 8 6 1 1 23 5 19 2 FC Bayern Munich 8 5 2 1 21 7 17 3 RB Leipzig 8 5 1 2 15 10 16 4 FC Schalke 04 9 5 1 3 12 9 16 ------------------------- 5 TSG 1899 Hoffenheim 8 4 3 1 15 10 15 ------------------------- 6 Borussia Moenchengladbach 8 4 2 2 12 12 14 ------------------------- 7 Eintracht Frankfurt 8 4 1 3 8 7 13 ------------------------- 8 FC Augsburg 8 3 3 2 11 8 12 9 Hanover 96 8 3 3 2 8 6 12 10 VfB Stuttgart 8 3 1 4 6 10 10 11 Mainz 9 3 1 5 10 15 10 12 Bayer 04 Leverkusen 8 2 3 3 15 13 9 13 Hertha Berlin 8 2 3 3 8 10 9 14 VfL Wolfsburg 8 1 5 2 8 11 8 15 Hamburg SV 8 2 1 5 6 14 7 ------------------------- 16 Freiburg 8 1 4 3 5 16 7 ------------------------- 17 Werder Bremen 8 0 4 4 3 9 4 18 Cologne 8 0 1 7 3 17 1 1-4: Champions League / EC I 5: Europa League 6: Europa League preliminary round 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 16: Relegation play-off 17-18: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, October 21 Borussia Moenchengladbach v Bayer 04 Leverkusen (1330) Eintracht Frankfurt v Borussia Dortmund (1330) FC Augsburg v Hanover 96 (1330) RB Leipzig v VfB Stuttgart (1330) Hamburg SV v FC Bayern Munich (1630) Sunday, October 22 Cologne v Werder Bremen (1130) Freiburg v Hertha Berlin (1330) VfL Wolfsburg v TSG 1899 Hoffenheim (1600)