Soccer-Bundesliga results and standings
#World Football
December 8, 2017 / 9:24 PM / Updated 10 hours ago

Soccer-Bundesliga results and standings

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    Dec 8 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bundesliga matches on Friday 
Friday, December 8
VfB Stuttgart 0 Bayer 04 Leverkusen 2  
   Standings                 P  W  D L  F  A  Pts 
1  FC Bayern Munich          14 10 2 2  34 11 32  
2  RB Leipzig                14 8  2 4  22 19 26  
3  FC Schalke 04             14 7  4 3  22 16 25  
4  Bayer 04 Leverkusen       15 6  6 3  29 19 24  
-------------------------
5  Borussia Moenchengladbach 14 7  3 4  23 25 24  
-------------------------
6  TSG 1899 Hoffenheim       14 6  5 3  25 18 23  
-------------------------
7  Borussia Dortmund         14 6  4 4  34 21 22  
-------------------------
8  FC Augsburg               14 6  4 4  21 16 22  
9  Eintracht Frankfurt       14 6  4 4  16 14 22  
10 Hanover 96                14 5  4 5  17 19 19  
11 VfL Wolfsburg             14 3  8 3  20 19 17  
12 Hertha Berlin             14 4  5 5  19 21 17  
13 VfB Stuttgart             15 5  2 8  13 19 17  
14 Mainz                     14 4  3 7  15 22 15  
15 Hamburg SV                14 4  2 8  13 20 14  
-------------------------
16 Freiburg                  14 2  6 6  9  25 12  
-------------------------
17 Werder Bremen             14 2  5 7  9  16 11  
18 Cologne                   14 0  3 11 6  27 3   
1-4:   Champions League / EC I                 
5:     Europa League                           
6:     Europa League preliminary round         
7:     Europa League depending on domestic cup 
16:    Relegation play-off                     
17-18: Relegation                              
Next Fixtures (GMT):                                    
Saturday, December 9      
Borussia Dortmund         v Werder Bremen       (1430)  
Eintracht Frankfurt       v FC Bayern Munich    (1430)  
Hamburg SV                v VfL Wolfsburg       (1430)  
RB Leipzig                v Mainz               (1430)  
Borussia Moenchengladbach v FC Schalke 04       (1730)  
Sunday, December 10       
Cologne                   v Freiburg            (1230)  
Hanover 96                v TSG 1899 Hoffenheim (1430)  
FC Augsburg               v Hertha Berlin       (1700)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
