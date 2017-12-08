Soccer-Bundesliga results and standings

Dec 8 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bundesliga matches on Friday Friday, December 8 VfB Stuttgart 0 Bayer 04 Leverkusen 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 FC Bayern Munich 14 10 2 2 34 11 32 2 RB Leipzig 14 8 2 4 22 19 26 3 FC Schalke 04 14 7 4 3 22 16 25 4 Bayer 04 Leverkusen 15 6 6 3 29 19 24 ------------------------- 5 Borussia Moenchengladbach 14 7 3 4 23 25 24 ------------------------- 6 TSG 1899 Hoffenheim 14 6 5 3 25 18 23 ------------------------- 7 Borussia Dortmund 14 6 4 4 34 21 22 ------------------------- 8 FC Augsburg 14 6 4 4 21 16 22 9 Eintracht Frankfurt 14 6 4 4 16 14 22 10 Hanover 96 14 5 4 5 17 19 19 11 VfL Wolfsburg 14 3 8 3 20 19 17 12 Hertha Berlin 14 4 5 5 19 21 17 13 VfB Stuttgart 15 5 2 8 13 19 17 14 Mainz 14 4 3 7 15 22 15 15 Hamburg SV 14 4 2 8 13 20 14 ------------------------- 16 Freiburg 14 2 6 6 9 25 12 ------------------------- 17 Werder Bremen 14 2 5 7 9 16 11 18 Cologne 14 0 3 11 6 27 3 1-4: Champions League / EC I 5: Europa League 6: Europa League preliminary round 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 16: Relegation play-off 17-18: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, December 9 Borussia Dortmund v Werder Bremen (1430) Eintracht Frankfurt v FC Bayern Munich (1430) Hamburg SV v VfL Wolfsburg (1430) RB Leipzig v Mainz (1430) Borussia Moenchengladbach v FC Schalke 04 (1730) Sunday, December 10 Cologne v Freiburg (1230) Hanover 96 v TSG 1899 Hoffenheim (1430) FC Augsburg v Hertha Berlin (1700)