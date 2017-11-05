UPDATE 1-Soccer-Bundesliga results and standings

Nov 5 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bundesliga matches on Sunday Sunday, November 5 Cologne 0 TSG 1899 Hoffenheim 3 VfL Wolfsburg 3 Hertha Berlin 3 Saturday, November 4 Borussia Dortmund 1 FC Bayern Munich 3 Borussia Moenchengladbach 1 Mainz 1 FC Augsburg 1 Bayer 04 Leverkusen 1 Hamburg SV 3 VfB Stuttgart 1 RB Leipzig 2 Hanover 96 1 Freiburg 0 FC Schalke 04 1 Friday, November 3 Eintracht Frankfurt 2 Werder Bremen 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 FC Bayern Munich 11 8 2 1 27 8 26 2 RB Leipzig 11 7 1 3 18 13 22 3 Borussia Dortmund 11 6 2 3 28 14 20 4 FC Schalke 04 11 6 2 3 14 10 20 ------------------------- 5 TSG 1899 Hoffenheim 11 5 4 2 20 14 19 ------------------------- 6 Hanover 96 11 5 3 3 15 11 18 ------------------------- 7 Eintracht Frankfurt 11 5 3 3 13 11 18 ------------------------- 8 Borussia Moenchengladbach 11 5 3 3 17 19 18 9 Bayer 04 Leverkusen 11 4 4 3 23 16 16 10 FC Augsburg 11 4 4 3 16 11 16 11 Hertha Berlin 11 3 5 3 14 15 14 12 VfB Stuttgart 11 4 1 6 10 14 13 13 Mainz 11 3 3 5 12 17 12 14 VfL Wolfsburg 11 1 8 2 13 16 11 15 Hamburg SV 11 3 1 7 10 18 10 ------------------------- 16 Freiburg 11 1 5 5 6 21 8 ------------------------- 17 Werder Bremen 11 0 5 6 4 14 5 18 Cologne 11 0 2 9 4 22 2 1-4: Champions League / EC I 5: Europa League 6: Europa League preliminary round 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 16: Relegation play-off 17-18: Relegation