UPDATE 1-Soccer-Bundesliga results and standings

Sept 23 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bundesliga matches on Saturday Saturday, September 23 Mainz 1 Hertha Berlin 0 Borussia Dortmund 6 Borussia Moenchengladbach 1 RB Leipzig 2 Eintracht Frankfurt 1 TSG 1899 Hoffenheim 2 FC Schalke 04 0 VfB Stuttgart 0 FC Augsburg 0 Werder Bremen 0 Freiburg 0 Friday, September 22 FC Bayern Munich 2 VfL Wolfsburg 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Borussia Dortmund 6 5 1 0 19 1 16 2 TSG 1899 Hoffenheim 6 4 2 0 11 5 14 3 FC Bayern Munich 6 4 1 1 14 5 13 4 FC Augsburg 6 3 2 1 8 4 11 ------------------------- 5 Hanover 96 5 3 2 0 6 2 11 ------------------------- 6 RB Leipzig 6 3 1 2 10 7 10 ------------------------- 7 FC Schalke 04 6 3 0 3 7 8 9 ------------------------- 8 Hertha Berlin 6 2 2 2 6 6 8 9 Borussia Moenchengladbach 6 2 2 2 8 11 8 10 Eintracht Frankfurt 6 2 1 3 4 5 7 11 VfB Stuttgart 6 2 1 3 3 7 7 12 VfL Wolfsburg 6 1 3 2 5 8 6 13 Mainz 6 2 0 4 6 10 6 14 Hamburg SV 5 2 0 3 4 8 6 15 Bayer 04 Leverkusen 5 1 1 3 9 10 4 ------------------------- 16 Freiburg 6 0 4 2 2 9 4 ------------------------- 17 Werder Bremen 6 0 3 3 3 7 3 18 Cologne 5 0 0 5 1 13 0 1-4: Champions League / EC I 5: Europa League 6: Europa League preliminary round 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 16: Relegation play-off 17-18: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, September 24 Hanover 96 v Cologne (1330) Bayer 04 Leverkusen v Hamburg SV (1600)