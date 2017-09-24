FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Soccer-Bundesliga results and standings
#World Football
September 24, 2017 / 3:24 PM / 25 days ago

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Bundesliga results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Sept 24 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bundesliga matches on Sunday 
Sunday, September 24
Bayer 04 Leverkusen 3 Hamburg SV                0  
Hanover 96          0 Cologne                   0  
Saturday, September 23
Mainz               1 Hertha Berlin             0  
Borussia Dortmund   6 Borussia Moenchengladbach 1  
RB Leipzig          2 Eintracht Frankfurt       1  
TSG 1899 Hoffenheim 2 FC Schalke 04             0  
VfB Stuttgart       0 FC Augsburg               0  
Werder Bremen       0 Freiburg                  0  
Friday, September 22
FC Bayern Munich    2 VfL Wolfsburg             2  
   Standings                 P W D L F  A  Pts 
1  Borussia Dortmund         6 5 1 0 19 1  16  
2  TSG 1899 Hoffenheim       6 4 2 0 11 5  14  
3  FC Bayern Munich          6 4 1 1 14 5  13  
4  Hanover 96                6 3 3 0 6  2  12  
-------------------------
5  FC Augsburg               6 3 2 1 8  4  11  
-------------------------
6  RB Leipzig                6 3 1 2 10 7  10  
-------------------------
7  FC Schalke 04             6 3 0 3 7  8  9   
-------------------------
8  Hertha Berlin             6 2 2 2 6  6  8   
9  Borussia Moenchengladbach 6 2 2 2 8  11 8   
10 Bayer 04 Leverkusen       6 2 1 3 12 10 7   
11 Eintracht Frankfurt       6 2 1 3 4  5  7   
12 VfB Stuttgart             6 2 1 3 3  7  7   
13 VfL Wolfsburg             6 1 3 2 5  8  6   
14 Mainz                     6 2 0 4 6  10 6   
15 Hamburg SV                6 2 0 4 4  11 6   
-------------------------
16 Freiburg                  6 0 4 2 2  9  4   
-------------------------
17 Werder Bremen             6 0 3 3 3  7  3   
18 Cologne                   6 0 1 5 1  13 1   
1-4:   Champions League / EC I                 
5:     Europa League                           
6:     Europa League preliminary round         
7:     Europa League depending on domestic cup 
16:    Relegation play-off                     
17-18: Relegation

