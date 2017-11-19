FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Soccer-Bundesliga results and standings
Sections
Featured
Taking London's financial pulse
Brexit and the City
Taking London's financial pulse
Putin plan to rejuvenate Russian politics makes slow progress
russia
Putin plan to rejuvenate Russian politics makes slow progress
Italy's far-right makes inroads as nation frets about fascism
Italy
Italy's far-right makes inroads as nation frets about fascism
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World Football
November 19, 2017 / 4:27 PM / a day ago

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Bundesliga results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Nov 19 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bundesliga matches on Sunday 
Sunday, November 19 
FC Schalke 04       2 Hamburg SV                0  
Werder Bremen       4 Hanover 96                0  
Saturday, November 18
Mainz               1 Cologne                   0  
Bayer 04 Leverkusen 2 RB Leipzig                2  
FC Bayern Munich    3 FC Augsburg               0  
Hertha Berlin       2 Borussia Moenchengladbach 4  
TSG 1899 Hoffenheim 1 Eintracht Frankfurt       1  
VfL Wolfsburg       3 Freiburg                  1  
Friday, November 17 
VfB Stuttgart       2 Borussia Dortmund         1  
   Standings                 P  W D L  F  A  Pts 
1  FC Bayern Munich          12 9 2 1  30 8  29  
2  FC Schalke 04             12 7 2 3  16 10 23  
3  RB Leipzig                12 7 2 3  20 15 23  
4  Borussia Moenchengladbach 12 6 3 3  21 21 21  
-------------------------
5  Borussia Dortmund         12 6 2 4  29 16 20  
-------------------------
6  TSG 1899 Hoffenheim       12 5 5 2  21 15 20  
-------------------------
7  Eintracht Frankfurt       12 5 4 3  14 12 19  
-------------------------
8  Hanover 96                12 5 3 4  15 15 18  
9  Bayer 04 Leverkusen       12 4 5 3  25 18 17  
10 FC Augsburg               12 4 4 4  16 14 16  
11 VfB Stuttgart             12 5 1 6  12 15 16  
12 Mainz                     12 4 3 5  13 17 15  
13 VfL Wolfsburg             12 2 8 2  16 17 14  
14 Hertha Berlin             12 3 5 4  16 19 14  
15 Hamburg SV                12 3 1 8  10 20 10  
-------------------------
16 Werder Bremen             12 1 5 6  8  14 8   
-------------------------
17 Freiburg                  12 1 5 6  7  24 8   
18 Cologne                   12 0 2 10 4  23 2   
1-4:   Champions League / EC I                 
5:     Europa League                           
6:     Europa League preliminary round         
7:     Europa League depending on domestic cup 
16:    Relegation play-off                     
17-18: Relegation

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.