UPDATE 1-Soccer-Bundesliga results and standings

Nov 19 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bundesliga matches on Sunday Sunday, November 19 FC Schalke 04 2 Hamburg SV 0 Werder Bremen 4 Hanover 96 0 Saturday, November 18 Mainz 1 Cologne 0 Bayer 04 Leverkusen 2 RB Leipzig 2 FC Bayern Munich 3 FC Augsburg 0 Hertha Berlin 2 Borussia Moenchengladbach 4 TSG 1899 Hoffenheim 1 Eintracht Frankfurt 1 VfL Wolfsburg 3 Freiburg 1 Friday, November 17 VfB Stuttgart 2 Borussia Dortmund 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 FC Bayern Munich 12 9 2 1 30 8 29 2 FC Schalke 04 12 7 2 3 16 10 23 3 RB Leipzig 12 7 2 3 20 15 23 4 Borussia Moenchengladbach 12 6 3 3 21 21 21 ------------------------- 5 Borussia Dortmund 12 6 2 4 29 16 20 ------------------------- 6 TSG 1899 Hoffenheim 12 5 5 2 21 15 20 ------------------------- 7 Eintracht Frankfurt 12 5 4 3 14 12 19 ------------------------- 8 Hanover 96 12 5 3 4 15 15 18 9 Bayer 04 Leverkusen 12 4 5 3 25 18 17 10 FC Augsburg 12 4 4 4 16 14 16 11 VfB Stuttgart 12 5 1 6 12 15 16 12 Mainz 12 4 3 5 13 17 15 13 VfL Wolfsburg 12 2 8 2 16 17 14 14 Hertha Berlin 12 3 5 4 16 19 14 15 Hamburg SV 12 3 1 8 10 20 10 ------------------------- 16 Werder Bremen 12 1 5 6 8 14 8 ------------------------- 17 Freiburg 12 1 5 6 7 24 8 18 Cologne 12 0 2 10 4 23 2 1-4: Champions League / EC I 5: Europa League 6: Europa League preliminary round 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 16: Relegation play-off 17-18: Relegation