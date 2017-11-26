FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Soccer-Bundesliga results and standings
Sections
Featured
UK government pitches new industry plan
The road to Brexit
UK government pitches new industry plan
German government talks probably a month away
Germany
German government talks probably a month away
Berlusconi suggests Italian general could be next PM
Italy
Berlusconi suggests Italian general could be next PM
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World Football
November 26, 2017 / 4:26 PM / Updated 16 hours ago

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Bundesliga results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Nov 26 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bundesliga matches on Sunday 
Sunday, November 26       
Cologne                   0 Hertha Berlin       2  
Hamburg SV                3 TSG 1899 Hoffenheim 0  
Saturday, November 25     
Borussia Dortmund         4 FC Schalke 04       4  
Borussia Moenchengladbach 2 FC Bayern Munich    1  
Eintracht Frankfurt       0 Bayer 04 Leverkusen 1  
FC Augsburg               2 VfL Wolfsburg       1  
RB Leipzig                2 Werder Bremen       0  
Freiburg                  2 Mainz               1  
Friday, November 24       
Hanover 96                1 VfB Stuttgart       1  
   Standings                 P  W D L  F  A  Pts 
1  FC Bayern Munich          13 9 2 2  31 10 29  
2  RB Leipzig                13 8 2 3  22 15 26  
3  FC Schalke 04             13 7 3 3  20 14 24  
4  Borussia Moenchengladbach 13 7 3 3  23 22 24  
-------------------------
5  Borussia Dortmund         13 6 3 4  33 20 21  
-------------------------
6  Bayer 04 Leverkusen       13 5 5 3  26 18 20  
-------------------------
7  TSG 1899 Hoffenheim       13 5 5 3  21 18 20  
-------------------------
8  FC Augsburg               13 5 4 4  18 15 19  
9  Eintracht Frankfurt       13 5 4 4  14 13 19  
10 Hanover 96                13 5 4 4  16 16 19  
11 Hertha Berlin             13 4 5 4  18 19 17  
12 VfB Stuttgart             13 5 2 6  13 16 17  
13 Mainz                     13 4 3 6  14 19 15  
14 VfL Wolfsburg             13 2 8 3  17 19 14  
15 Hamburg SV                13 4 1 8  13 20 13  
-------------------------
16 Freiburg                  13 2 5 6  9  25 11  
-------------------------
17 Werder Bremen             13 1 5 7  8  16 8   
18 Cologne                   13 0 2 11 4  25 2   
1-4:   Champions League / EC I                 
5:     Europa League                           
6:     Europa League preliminary round         
7:     Europa League depending on domestic cup 
16:    Relegation play-off                     
17-18: Relegation

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.