UPDATE 1-Soccer-Bundesliga results and standings
#World Football
December 2, 2017 / 4:25 PM / in 14 hours

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Bundesliga results and standings

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    Dec 2 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bundesliga matches on Saturday 
Saturday, December 2
Mainz               1 FC Augsburg       3  
Bayer 04 Leverkusen 1 Borussia Dortmund 1  
FC Bayern Munich    3 Hanover 96        1  
FC Schalke 04       2 Cologne           2  
TSG 1899 Hoffenheim 4 RB Leipzig        0  
Werder Bremen       1 VfB Stuttgart     0  
Friday, December 1  
Freiburg            0 Hamburg SV        0  
   Standings                 P  W  D L  F  A  Pts 
1  FC Bayern Munich          14 10 2 2  34 11 32  
2  RB Leipzig                14 8  2 4  22 19 26  
3  FC Schalke 04             14 7  4 3  22 16 25  
4  Borussia Moenchengladbach 13 7  3 3  23 22 24  
-------------------------
5  TSG 1899 Hoffenheim       14 6  5 3  25 18 23  
-------------------------
6  Borussia Dortmund         14 6  4 4  34 21 22  
-------------------------
7  FC Augsburg               14 6  4 4  21 16 22  
-------------------------
8  Bayer 04 Leverkusen       14 5  6 3  27 19 21  
9  Eintracht Frankfurt       13 5  4 4  14 13 19  
10 Hanover 96                14 5  4 5  17 19 19  
11 Hertha Berlin             13 4  5 4  18 19 17  
12 VfB Stuttgart             14 5  2 7  13 17 17  
13 Mainz                     14 4  3 7  15 22 15  
14 VfL Wolfsburg             13 2  8 3  17 19 14  
15 Hamburg SV                14 4  2 8  13 20 14  
-------------------------
16 Freiburg                  14 2  6 6  9  25 12  
-------------------------
17 Werder Bremen             14 2  5 7  9  16 11  
18 Cologne                   14 0  3 11 6  27 3   
1-4:   Champions League / EC I                 
5:     Europa League                           
6:     Europa League preliminary round         
7:     Europa League depending on domestic cup 
16:    Relegation play-off                     
17-18: Relegation                              
Next Fixtures (GMT):                                     
Sunday, December 3   
Hertha Berlin        v Eintracht Frankfurt       (1430)  
VfL Wolfsburg        v Borussia Moenchengladbach (1700)

