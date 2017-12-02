UPDATE 1-Soccer-Bundesliga results and standings

Dec 2 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bundesliga matches on Saturday Saturday, December 2 Mainz 1 FC Augsburg 3 Bayer 04 Leverkusen 1 Borussia Dortmund 1 FC Bayern Munich 3 Hanover 96 1 FC Schalke 04 2 Cologne 2 TSG 1899 Hoffenheim 4 RB Leipzig 0 Werder Bremen 1 VfB Stuttgart 0 Friday, December 1 Freiburg 0 Hamburg SV 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 FC Bayern Munich 14 10 2 2 34 11 32 2 RB Leipzig 14 8 2 4 22 19 26 3 FC Schalke 04 14 7 4 3 22 16 25 4 Borussia Moenchengladbach 13 7 3 3 23 22 24 ------------------------- 5 TSG 1899 Hoffenheim 14 6 5 3 25 18 23 ------------------------- 6 Borussia Dortmund 14 6 4 4 34 21 22 ------------------------- 7 FC Augsburg 14 6 4 4 21 16 22 ------------------------- 8 Bayer 04 Leverkusen 14 5 6 3 27 19 21 9 Eintracht Frankfurt 13 5 4 4 14 13 19 10 Hanover 96 14 5 4 5 17 19 19 11 Hertha Berlin 13 4 5 4 18 19 17 12 VfB Stuttgart 14 5 2 7 13 17 17 13 Mainz 14 4 3 7 15 22 15 14 VfL Wolfsburg 13 2 8 3 17 19 14 15 Hamburg SV 14 4 2 8 13 20 14 ------------------------- 16 Freiburg 14 2 6 6 9 25 12 ------------------------- 17 Werder Bremen 14 2 5 7 9 16 11 18 Cologne 14 0 3 11 6 27 3 1-4: Champions League / EC I 5: Europa League 6: Europa League preliminary round 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 16: Relegation play-off 17-18: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, December 3 Hertha Berlin v Eintracht Frankfurt (1430) VfL Wolfsburg v Borussia Moenchengladbach (1700)