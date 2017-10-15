FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Soccer-Bundesliga results and standings
#World Football
October 15, 2017 / 3:23 PM / 6 days ago

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Bundesliga results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Oct 15 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bundesliga matches on Sunday 
Sunday, October 15  
Bayer 04 Leverkusen 2 VfL Wolfsburg             2  
Werder Bremen       0 Borussia Moenchengladbach 2  
Saturday, October 14
Mainz               3 Hamburg SV                2  
Borussia Dortmund   2 RB Leipzig                3  
FC Bayern Munich    5 Freiburg                  0  
Hanover 96          1 Eintracht Frankfurt       2  
Hertha Berlin       0 FC Schalke 04             2  
TSG 1899 Hoffenheim 2 FC Augsburg               2  
Friday, October 13  
VfB Stuttgart       2 Cologne                   1  
   Standings                 P W D L F  A  Pts 
1  Borussia Dortmund         8 6 1 1 23 5  19  
2  FC Bayern Munich          8 5 2 1 21 7  17  
3  RB Leipzig                8 5 1 2 15 10 16  
4  TSG 1899 Hoffenheim       8 4 3 1 15 10 15  
-------------------------
5  Borussia Moenchengladbach 8 4 2 2 12 12 14  
-------------------------
6  FC Schalke 04             8 4 1 3 10 9  13  
-------------------------
7  Eintracht Frankfurt       8 4 1 3 8  7  13  
-------------------------
8  FC Augsburg               8 3 3 2 11 8  12  
9  Hanover 96                8 3 3 2 8  6  12  
10 Mainz                     8 3 1 4 10 13 10  
11 VfB Stuttgart             8 3 1 4 6  10 10  
12 Bayer 04 Leverkusen       8 2 3 3 15 13 9   
13 Hertha Berlin             8 2 3 3 8  10 9   
14 VfL Wolfsburg             8 1 5 2 8  11 8   
15 Hamburg SV                8 2 1 5 6  14 7   
-------------------------
16 Freiburg                  8 1 4 3 5  16 7   
-------------------------
17 Werder Bremen             8 0 4 4 3  9  4   
18 Cologne                   8 0 1 7 3  17 1   
1-4:   Champions League / EC I                 
5:     Europa League                           
6:     Europa League preliminary round         
7:     Europa League depending on domestic cup 
16:    Relegation play-off                     
17-18: Relegation

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

