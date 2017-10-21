UPDATE 1-Soccer-Bundesliga results and standings

Oct 21 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bundesliga matches on Saturday Saturday, October 21 Borussia Moenchengladbach 1 Bayer 04 Leverkusen 5 Eintracht Frankfurt 2 Borussia Dortmund 2 FC Augsburg 1 Hanover 96 2 Hamburg SV 0 FC Bayern Munich 1 RB Leipzig 1 VfB Stuttgart 0 Friday, October 20 FC Schalke 04 2 Mainz 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Borussia Dortmund 9 6 2 1 25 7 20 2 FC Bayern Munich 9 6 2 1 22 7 20 3 RB Leipzig 9 6 1 2 16 10 19 4 FC Schalke 04 9 5 1 3 12 9 16 ------------------------- 5 TSG 1899 Hoffenheim 8 4 3 1 15 10 15 ------------------------- 6 Hanover 96 9 4 3 2 10 7 15 ------------------------- 7 Eintracht Frankfurt 9 4 2 3 10 9 14 ------------------------- 8 Borussia Moenchengladbach 9 4 2 3 13 17 14 9 Bayer 04 Leverkusen 9 3 3 3 20 14 12 10 FC Augsburg 9 3 3 3 12 10 12 11 Mainz 9 3 1 5 10 15 10 12 VfB Stuttgart 9 3 1 5 6 11 10 13 Hertha Berlin 8 2 3 3 8 10 9 14 VfL Wolfsburg 8 1 5 2 8 11 8 15 Hamburg SV 9 2 1 6 6 15 7 ------------------------- 16 Freiburg 8 1 4 3 5 16 7 ------------------------- 17 Werder Bremen 8 0 4 4 3 9 4 18 Cologne 8 0 1 7 3 17 1 1-4: Champions League / EC I 5: Europa League 6: Europa League preliminary round 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 16: Relegation play-off 17-18: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, October 22 Cologne v Werder Bremen (1130) Freiburg v Hertha Berlin (1330) VfL Wolfsburg v TSG 1899 Hoffenheim (1600)