UPDATE 1-Soccer-Bundesliga results and standings
#World Football
October 28, 2017 / 3:30 PM / Updated 17 hours ago

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Bundesliga results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Oct 28 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bundesliga matches on Saturday 
Saturday, October 28
Bayer 04 Leverkusen 2 Cologne                   1  
FC Bayern Munich    2 RB Leipzig                0  
FC Schalke 04       1 VfL Wolfsburg             1  
Hanover 96          4 Borussia Dortmund         2  
Hertha Berlin       2 Hamburg SV                1  
TSG 1899 Hoffenheim 1 Borussia Moenchengladbach 3  
Friday, October 27  
Mainz               1 Eintracht Frankfurt       1  
   Standings                 P  W D L F  A  Pts 
1  FC Bayern Munich          10 7 2 1 24 7  23  
2  Borussia Dortmund         10 6 2 2 27 11 20  
3  RB Leipzig                10 6 1 3 16 12 19  
4  Hanover 96                10 5 3 2 14 9  18  
-------------------------
5  FC Schalke 04             10 5 2 3 13 10 17  
-------------------------
6  Borussia Moenchengladbach 10 5 2 3 16 18 17  
-------------------------
7  TSG 1899 Hoffenheim       10 4 4 2 17 14 16  
-------------------------
8  Bayer 04 Leverkusen       10 4 3 3 22 15 15  
9  Eintracht Frankfurt       10 4 3 3 11 10 15  
10 Hertha Berlin             10 3 4 3 11 12 13  
11 FC Augsburg               9  3 3 3 12 10 12  
12 Mainz                     10 3 2 5 11 16 11  
13 VfL Wolfsburg             10 1 7 2 10 13 10  
14 VfB Stuttgart             9  3 1 5 6  11 10  
15 Freiburg                  9  1 5 3 6  17 8   
-------------------------
16 Hamburg SV                10 2 1 7 7  17 7   
-------------------------
17 Werder Bremen             9  0 5 4 3  9  5   
18 Cologne                   10 0 2 8 4  19 2   
1-4:   Champions League / EC I                 
5:     Europa League                           
6:     Europa League preliminary round         
7:     Europa League depending on domestic cup 
16:    Relegation play-off                     
17-18: Relegation                              
Next Fixtures (GMT):                       
Sunday, October 29   
Werder Bremen        v FC Augsburg (1430)  
VfB Stuttgart        v Freiburg    (1700)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
