#World Football
December 16, 2017 / 4:32 PM / 3 days ago

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Bundesliga results and standings

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    Dec 16 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bundesliga matches on Saturday 
Saturday, December 16     
Cologne                   1 VfL Wolfsburg       0  
Borussia Dortmund         2 TSG 1899 Hoffenheim 1  
Eintracht Frankfurt       2 FC Schalke 04       2  
FC Augsburg               3 Freiburg            3  
VfB Stuttgart             0 FC Bayern Munich    1  
Werder Bremen             2 Mainz               2  
Friday, December 15       
Borussia Moenchengladbach 3 Hamburg SV          1  
   Standings                 P  W  D  L  F  A  Pts 
1  FC Bayern Munich          17 13 2  2  37 11 41  
2  FC Schalke 04             17 8  6  3  28 21 30  
3  Borussia Dortmund         17 8  4  5  39 24 28  
4  RB Leipzig                16 8  4  4  25 22 28  
-------------------------
5  Borussia Moenchengladbach 17 8  4  5  27 28 28  
-------------------------
6  Bayer 04 Leverkusen       16 7  6  3  30 19 27  
-------------------------
7  TSG 1899 Hoffenheim       17 7  5  5  27 22 26  
-------------------------
8  Eintracht Frankfurt       17 7  5  5  20 18 26  
9  FC Augsburg               17 6  6  5  27 23 24  
10 Hanover 96                16 6  4  6  20 22 22  
11 Hertha Berlin             16 5  6  5  23 23 21  
12 VfL Wolfsburg             17 3  10 4  21 21 19  
13 Freiburg                  17 4  7  6  17 31 19  
14 VfB Stuttgart             17 5  2  10 13 21 17  
15 Mainz                     17 4  5  8  19 28 17  
-------------------------
16 Werder Bremen             17 3  6  8  13 20 15  
-------------------------
17 Hamburg SV                17 4  3  10 15 25 15  
18 Cologne                   17 1  3  13 10 32 6   
1-4:   Champions League / EC I                 
5:     Europa League                           
6:     Europa League preliminary round         
7:     Europa League depending on domestic cup 
16:    Relegation play-off                     
17-18: Relegation                              
Next Fixtures (GMT):                               
Sunday, December 17  
Hanover 96           v Bayer 04 Leverkusen (1430)  
RB Leipzig           v Hertha Berlin       (1700)

