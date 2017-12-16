UPDATE 1-Soccer-Bundesliga results and standings

Dec 16 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bundesliga matches on Saturday Saturday, December 16 Cologne 1 VfL Wolfsburg 0 Borussia Dortmund 2 TSG 1899 Hoffenheim 1 Eintracht Frankfurt 2 FC Schalke 04 2 FC Augsburg 3 Freiburg 3 VfB Stuttgart 0 FC Bayern Munich 1 Werder Bremen 2 Mainz 2 Friday, December 15 Borussia Moenchengladbach 3 Hamburg SV 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 FC Bayern Munich 17 13 2 2 37 11 41 2 FC Schalke 04 17 8 6 3 28 21 30 3 Borussia Dortmund 17 8 4 5 39 24 28 4 RB Leipzig 16 8 4 4 25 22 28 ------------------------- 5 Borussia Moenchengladbach 17 8 4 5 27 28 28 ------------------------- 6 Bayer 04 Leverkusen 16 7 6 3 30 19 27 ------------------------- 7 TSG 1899 Hoffenheim 17 7 5 5 27 22 26 ------------------------- 8 Eintracht Frankfurt 17 7 5 5 20 18 26 9 FC Augsburg 17 6 6 5 27 23 24 10 Hanover 96 16 6 4 6 20 22 22 11 Hertha Berlin 16 5 6 5 23 23 21 12 VfL Wolfsburg 17 3 10 4 21 21 19 13 Freiburg 17 4 7 6 17 31 19 14 VfB Stuttgart 17 5 2 10 13 21 17 15 Mainz 17 4 5 8 19 28 17 ------------------------- 16 Werder Bremen 17 3 6 8 13 20 15 ------------------------- 17 Hamburg SV 17 4 3 10 15 25 15 18 Cologne 17 1 3 13 10 32 6 1-4: Champions League / EC I 5: Europa League 6: Europa League preliminary round 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 16: Relegation play-off 17-18: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, December 17 Hanover 96 v Bayer 04 Leverkusen (1430) RB Leipzig v Hertha Berlin (1700)