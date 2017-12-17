FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Soccer-Bundesliga results and standings
December 17, 2017

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Bundesliga results and standings

    Dec 17 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bundesliga matches on Sunday 
Sunday, December 17       
Hanover 96                4 Bayer 04 Leverkusen 4  
RB Leipzig                2 Hertha Berlin       3  
Saturday, December 16     
Cologne                   1 VfL Wolfsburg       0  
Borussia Dortmund         2 TSG 1899 Hoffenheim 1  
Eintracht Frankfurt       2 FC Schalke 04       2  
FC Augsburg               3 Freiburg            3  
VfB Stuttgart             0 FC Bayern Munich    1  
Werder Bremen             2 Mainz               2  
Friday, December 15       
Borussia Moenchengladbach 3 Hamburg SV          1  
   Standings                 P  W  D  L  F  A  Pts 
1  FC Bayern Munich          17 13 2  2  37 11 41  
2  FC Schalke 04             17 8  6  3  28 21 30  
3  Borussia Dortmund         17 8  4  5  39 24 28  
4  Bayer 04 Leverkusen       17 7  7  3  34 23 28  
-------------------------
5  RB Leipzig                17 8  4  5  27 25 28  
-------------------------
6  Borussia Moenchengladbach 17 8  4  5  27 28 28  
-------------------------
7  TSG 1899 Hoffenheim       17 7  5  5  27 22 26  
-------------------------
8  Eintracht Frankfurt       17 7  5  5  20 18 26  
9  FC Augsburg               17 6  6  5  27 23 24  
10 Hertha Berlin             17 6  6  5  26 25 24  
11 Hanover 96                17 6  5  6  24 26 23  
12 VfL Wolfsburg             17 3  10 4  21 21 19  
13 Freiburg                  17 4  7  6  17 31 19  
14 VfB Stuttgart             17 5  2  10 13 21 17  
15 Mainz                     17 4  5  8  19 28 17  
-------------------------
16 Werder Bremen             17 3  6  8  13 20 15  
-------------------------
17 Hamburg SV                17 4  3  10 15 25 15  
18 Cologne                   17 1  3  13 10 32 6   
1-4:   Champions League / EC I                 
5:     Europa League                           
6:     Europa League preliminary round         
7:     Europa League depending on domestic cup 
16:    Relegation play-off                     
17-18: Relegation

