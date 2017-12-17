UPDATE 1-Soccer-Bundesliga results and standings

Dec 17 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bundesliga matches on Sunday Sunday, December 17 Hanover 96 4 Bayer 04 Leverkusen 4 RB Leipzig 2 Hertha Berlin 3 Saturday, December 16 Cologne 1 VfL Wolfsburg 0 Borussia Dortmund 2 TSG 1899 Hoffenheim 1 Eintracht Frankfurt 2 FC Schalke 04 2 FC Augsburg 3 Freiburg 3 VfB Stuttgart 0 FC Bayern Munich 1 Werder Bremen 2 Mainz 2 Friday, December 15 Borussia Moenchengladbach 3 Hamburg SV 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 FC Bayern Munich 17 13 2 2 37 11 41 2 FC Schalke 04 17 8 6 3 28 21 30 3 Borussia Dortmund 17 8 4 5 39 24 28 4 Bayer 04 Leverkusen 17 7 7 3 34 23 28 ------------------------- 5 RB Leipzig 17 8 4 5 27 25 28 ------------------------- 6 Borussia Moenchengladbach 17 8 4 5 27 28 28 ------------------------- 7 TSG 1899 Hoffenheim 17 7 5 5 27 22 26 ------------------------- 8 Eintracht Frankfurt 17 7 5 5 20 18 26 9 FC Augsburg 17 6 6 5 27 23 24 10 Hertha Berlin 17 6 6 5 26 25 24 11 Hanover 96 17 6 5 6 24 26 23 12 VfL Wolfsburg 17 3 10 4 21 21 19 13 Freiburg 17 4 7 6 17 31 19 14 VfB Stuttgart 17 5 2 10 13 21 17 15 Mainz 17 4 5 8 19 28 17 ------------------------- 16 Werder Bremen 17 3 6 8 13 20 15 ------------------------- 17 Hamburg SV 17 4 3 10 15 25 15 18 Cologne 17 1 3 13 10 32 6 1-4: Champions League / EC I 5: Europa League 6: Europa League preliminary round 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 16: Relegation play-off 17-18: Relegation