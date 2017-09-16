UPDATE 1-Soccer-Bundesliga results and standings

Sept 16 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bundesliga matches on Saturday Saturday, September 16 Eintracht Frankfurt 1 FC Augsburg 2 FC Bayern Munich 4 Mainz 0 RB Leipzig 2 Borussia Moenchengladbach 2 VfB Stuttgart 1 VfL Wolfsburg 0 Werder Bremen 1 FC Schalke 04 2 Friday, September 15 Hanover 96 2 Hamburg SV 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Hanover 96 4 3 1 0 5 1 10 2 FC Bayern Munich 4 3 0 1 9 3 9 3 FC Schalke 04 4 3 0 1 7 3 9 4 Borussia Dortmund 3 2 1 0 5 0 7 ------------------------- 5 RB Leipzig 4 2 1 1 8 5 7 ------------------------- 6 FC Augsburg 4 2 1 1 7 4 7 ------------------------- 7 TSG 1899 Hoffenheim 3 2 1 0 5 2 7 ------------------------- 8 Hamburg SV 4 2 0 2 4 5 6 9 VfB Stuttgart 4 2 0 2 3 5 6 10 Borussia Moenchengladbach 4 1 2 1 5 5 5 11 Hertha Berlin 3 1 1 1 3 3 4 12 Eintracht Frankfurt 4 1 1 2 2 3 4 13 VfL Wolfsburg 4 1 1 2 2 5 4 14 Mainz 4 1 0 3 3 7 3 15 Freiburg 3 0 2 1 1 4 2 ------------------------- 16 Bayer 04 Leverkusen 3 0 1 2 4 8 1 ------------------------- 17 Werder Bremen 4 0 1 3 2 6 1 18 Cologne 3 0 0 3 1 7 0 1-4: Champions League / EC I 5: Europa League 6: Europa League preliminary round 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 16: Relegation play-off 17-18: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, September 17 TSG 1899 Hoffenheim v Hertha Berlin (1130) Bayer 04 Leverkusen v Freiburg (1330) Borussia Dortmund v Cologne (1600)