UPDATE 1-Soccer-Bundesliga results and standings
September 16, 2017 / 3:34 PM / in a month

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Bundesliga results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Sept 16 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bundesliga matches on Saturday 
Saturday, September 16
Eintracht Frankfurt 1 FC Augsburg               2  
FC Bayern Munich    4 Mainz                     0  
RB Leipzig          2 Borussia Moenchengladbach 2  
VfB Stuttgart       1 VfL Wolfsburg             0  
Werder Bremen       1 FC Schalke 04             2  
Friday, September 15
Hanover 96          2 Hamburg SV                0  
   Standings                 P W D L F A Pts 
1  Hanover 96                4 3 1 0 5 1 10  
2  FC Bayern Munich          4 3 0 1 9 3 9   
3  FC Schalke 04             4 3 0 1 7 3 9   
4  Borussia Dortmund         3 2 1 0 5 0 7   
-------------------------
5  RB Leipzig                4 2 1 1 8 5 7   
-------------------------
6  FC Augsburg               4 2 1 1 7 4 7   
-------------------------
7  TSG 1899 Hoffenheim       3 2 1 0 5 2 7   
-------------------------
8  Hamburg SV                4 2 0 2 4 5 6   
9  VfB Stuttgart             4 2 0 2 3 5 6   
10 Borussia Moenchengladbach 4 1 2 1 5 5 5   
11 Hertha Berlin             3 1 1 1 3 3 4   
12 Eintracht Frankfurt       4 1 1 2 2 3 4   
13 VfL Wolfsburg             4 1 1 2 2 5 4   
14 Mainz                     4 1 0 3 3 7 3   
15 Freiburg                  3 0 2 1 1 4 2   
-------------------------
16 Bayer 04 Leverkusen       3 0 1 2 4 8 1   
-------------------------
17 Werder Bremen             4 0 1 3 2 6 1   
18 Cologne                   3 0 0 3 1 7 0   
1-4:   Champions League / EC I                 
5:     Europa League                           
6:     Europa League preliminary round         
7:     Europa League depending on domestic cup 
16:    Relegation play-off                     
17-18: Relegation                              
Next Fixtures (GMT):                         
Sunday, September 17 
TSG 1899 Hoffenheim  v Hertha Berlin (1130)  
Bayer 04 Leverkusen  v Freiburg      (1330)  
Borussia Dortmund    v Cologne       (1600)

0 : 0
