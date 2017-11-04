FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Soccer-Bundesliga results and standings
#World Football
November 4, 2017 / 4:27 PM / Updated 12 hours ago

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Bundesliga results and standings

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    Nov 4 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bundesliga matches on Saturday 
Saturday, November 4      
Borussia Dortmund         1 FC Bayern Munich    3  
Borussia Moenchengladbach 1 Mainz               1  
FC Augsburg               1 Bayer 04 Leverkusen 1  
Hamburg SV                3 VfB Stuttgart       1  
RB Leipzig                2 Hanover 96          1  
Freiburg                  0 FC Schalke 04       1  
Friday, November 3        
Eintracht Frankfurt       2 Werder Bremen       1  
   Standings                 P  W D L F  A  Pts 
1  FC Bayern Munich          11 8 2 1 27 8  26  
2  RB Leipzig                11 7 1 3 18 13 22  
3  Borussia Dortmund         11 6 2 3 28 14 20  
4  FC Schalke 04             11 6 2 3 14 10 20  
-------------------------
5  Hanover 96                11 5 3 3 15 11 18  
-------------------------
6  Eintracht Frankfurt       11 5 3 3 13 11 18  
-------------------------
7  Borussia Moenchengladbach 11 5 3 3 17 19 18  
-------------------------
8  Bayer 04 Leverkusen       11 4 4 3 23 16 16  
9  FC Augsburg               11 4 4 3 16 11 16  
10 TSG 1899 Hoffenheim       10 4 4 2 17 14 16  
11 Hertha Berlin             10 3 4 3 11 12 13  
12 VfB Stuttgart             11 4 1 6 10 14 13  
13 Mainz                     11 3 3 5 12 17 12  
14 VfL Wolfsburg             10 1 7 2 10 13 10  
15 Hamburg SV                11 3 1 7 10 18 10  
-------------------------
16 Freiburg                  11 1 5 5 6  21 8   
-------------------------
17 Werder Bremen             11 0 5 6 4  14 5   
18 Cologne                   10 0 2 8 4  19 2   
1-4:   Champions League / EC I                 
5:     Europa League                           
6:     Europa League preliminary round         
7:     Europa League depending on domestic cup 
16:    Relegation play-off                     
17-18: Relegation                              
Next Fixtures (GMT):                               
Sunday, November 5   
Cologne              v TSG 1899 Hoffenheim (1430)  
VfL Wolfsburg        v Hertha Berlin       (1700)

