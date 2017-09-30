UPDATE 2-Soccer-Bundesliga results and standings

Sept 30 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bundesliga matches on Saturday Saturday, September 30 Borussia Moenchengladbach 2 Hanover 96 1 Eintracht Frankfurt 2 VfB Stuttgart 1 FC Augsburg 1 Borussia Dortmund 2 Hamburg SV 0 Werder Bremen 0 VfL Wolfsburg 1 Mainz 1 Friday, September 29 FC Schalke 04 1 Bayer 04 Leverkusen 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Borussia Dortmund 7 6 1 0 21 2 19 2 TSG 1899 Hoffenheim 6 4 2 0 11 5 14 3 FC Bayern Munich 6 4 1 1 14 5 13 4 Hanover 96 7 3 3 1 7 4 12 ------------------------- 5 FC Augsburg 7 3 2 2 9 6 11 ------------------------- 6 Borussia Moenchengladbach 7 3 2 2 10 12 11 ------------------------- 7 RB Leipzig 6 3 1 2 10 7 10 ------------------------- 8 Eintracht Frankfurt 7 3 1 3 6 6 10 9 FC Schalke 04 7 3 1 3 8 9 10 10 Bayer 04 Leverkusen 7 2 2 3 13 11 8 11 Hertha Berlin 6 2 2 2 6 6 8 12 VfL Wolfsburg 7 1 4 2 6 9 7 13 Mainz 7 2 1 4 7 11 7 14 VfB Stuttgart 7 2 1 4 4 9 7 15 Hamburg SV 7 2 1 4 4 11 7 ------------------------- 16 Werder Bremen 7 0 4 3 3 7 4 ------------------------- 17 Freiburg 6 0 4 2 2 9 4 18 Cologne 6 0 1 5 1 13 1 1-4: Champions League / EC I 5: Europa League 6: Europa League preliminary round 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 16: Relegation play-off 17-18: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, October 1 Freiburg v TSG 1899 Hoffenheim (1130) Hertha Berlin v FC Bayern Munich (1330) Cologne v RB Leipzig (1600)