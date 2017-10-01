FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 2-Soccer-Bundesliga results and standings
Sections
Featured
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
the road to brexit
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
commentary
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
reuters investigates
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World Football
October 1, 2017 / 1:29 PM / in 18 days

UPDATE 2-Soccer-Bundesliga results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Oct 1 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bundesliga matches on Sunday 
Sunday, October 1         
Cologne                   1 RB Leipzig          2  
Hertha Berlin             2 FC Bayern Munich    2  
Freiburg                  3 TSG 1899 Hoffenheim 2  
Saturday, September 30    
Borussia Moenchengladbach 2 Hanover 96          1  
Eintracht Frankfurt       2 VfB Stuttgart       1  
FC Augsburg               1 Borussia Dortmund   2  
Hamburg SV                0 Werder Bremen       0  
VfL Wolfsburg             1 Mainz               1  
Friday, September 29      
FC Schalke 04             1 Bayer 04 Leverkusen 1  
   Standings                 P W D L F  A  Pts 
1  Borussia Dortmund         7 6 1 0 21 2  19  
2  FC Bayern Munich          7 4 2 1 16 7  14  
3  TSG 1899 Hoffenheim       7 4 2 1 13 8  14  
4  RB Leipzig                7 4 1 2 12 8  13  
-------------------------
5  Hanover 96                7 3 3 1 7  4  12  
-------------------------
6  FC Augsburg               7 3 2 2 9  6  11  
-------------------------
7  Borussia Moenchengladbach 7 3 2 2 10 12 11  
-------------------------
8  Eintracht Frankfurt       7 3 1 3 6  6  10  
9  FC Schalke 04             7 3 1 3 8  9  10  
10 Hertha Berlin             7 2 3 2 8  8  9   
11 Bayer 04 Leverkusen       7 2 2 3 13 11 8   
12 VfL Wolfsburg             7 1 4 2 6  9  7   
13 Mainz                     7 2 1 4 7  11 7   
14 VfB Stuttgart             7 2 1 4 4  9  7   
15 Freiburg                  7 1 4 2 5  11 7   
-------------------------
16 Hamburg SV                7 2 1 4 4  11 7   
-------------------------
17 Werder Bremen             7 0 4 3 3  7  4   
18 Cologne                   7 0 1 6 2  15 1   
1-4:   Champions League / EC I                 
5:     Europa League                           
6:     Europa League preliminary round         
7:     Europa League depending on domestic cup 
16:    Relegation play-off                     
17-18: Relegation

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.