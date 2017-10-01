UPDATE 2-Soccer-Bundesliga results and standings

Oct 1 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bundesliga matches on Sunday Sunday, October 1 Cologne 1 RB Leipzig 2 Hertha Berlin 2 FC Bayern Munich 2 Freiburg 3 TSG 1899 Hoffenheim 2 Saturday, September 30 Borussia Moenchengladbach 2 Hanover 96 1 Eintracht Frankfurt 2 VfB Stuttgart 1 FC Augsburg 1 Borussia Dortmund 2 Hamburg SV 0 Werder Bremen 0 VfL Wolfsburg 1 Mainz 1 Friday, September 29 FC Schalke 04 1 Bayer 04 Leverkusen 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Borussia Dortmund 7 6 1 0 21 2 19 2 FC Bayern Munich 7 4 2 1 16 7 14 3 TSG 1899 Hoffenheim 7 4 2 1 13 8 14 4 RB Leipzig 7 4 1 2 12 8 13 ------------------------- 5 Hanover 96 7 3 3 1 7 4 12 ------------------------- 6 FC Augsburg 7 3 2 2 9 6 11 ------------------------- 7 Borussia Moenchengladbach 7 3 2 2 10 12 11 ------------------------- 8 Eintracht Frankfurt 7 3 1 3 6 6 10 9 FC Schalke 04 7 3 1 3 8 9 10 10 Hertha Berlin 7 2 3 2 8 8 9 11 Bayer 04 Leverkusen 7 2 2 3 13 11 8 12 VfL Wolfsburg 7 1 4 2 6 9 7 13 Mainz 7 2 1 4 7 11 7 14 VfB Stuttgart 7 2 1 4 4 9 7 15 Freiburg 7 1 4 2 5 11 7 ------------------------- 16 Hamburg SV 7 2 1 4 4 11 7 ------------------------- 17 Werder Bremen 7 0 4 3 3 7 4 18 Cologne 7 0 1 6 2 15 1 1-4: Champions League / EC I 5: Europa League 6: Europa League preliminary round 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 16: Relegation play-off 17-18: Relegation