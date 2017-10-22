UPDATE 2-Soccer-Bundesliga results and standings

Oct 22 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bundesliga matches on Sunday Sunday, October 22 Cologne 0 Werder Bremen 0 Freiburg 1 Hertha Berlin 1 VfL Wolfsburg 1 TSG 1899 Hoffenheim 1 Saturday, October 21 Borussia Moenchengladbach 1 Bayer 04 Leverkusen 5 Eintracht Frankfurt 2 Borussia Dortmund 2 FC Augsburg 1 Hanover 96 2 Hamburg SV 0 FC Bayern Munich 1 RB Leipzig 1 VfB Stuttgart 0 Friday, October 20 FC Schalke 04 2 Mainz 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Borussia Dortmund 9 6 2 1 25 7 20 2 FC Bayern Munich 9 6 2 1 22 7 20 3 RB Leipzig 9 6 1 2 16 10 19 4 TSG 1899 Hoffenheim 9 4 4 1 16 11 16 ------------------------- 5 FC Schalke 04 9 5 1 3 12 9 16 ------------------------- 6 Hanover 96 9 4 3 2 10 7 15 ------------------------- 7 Eintracht Frankfurt 9 4 2 3 10 9 14 ------------------------- 8 Borussia Moenchengladbach 9 4 2 3 13 17 14 9 Bayer 04 Leverkusen 9 3 3 3 20 14 12 10 FC Augsburg 9 3 3 3 12 10 12 11 Hertha Berlin 9 2 4 3 9 11 10 12 Mainz 9 3 1 5 10 15 10 13 VfB Stuttgart 9 3 1 5 6 11 10 14 VfL Wolfsburg 9 1 6 2 9 12 9 15 Freiburg 9 1 5 3 6 17 8 ------------------------- 16 Hamburg SV 9 2 1 6 6 15 7 ------------------------- 17 Werder Bremen 9 0 5 4 3 9 5 18 Cologne 9 0 2 7 3 17 2 1-4: Champions League / EC I 5: Europa League 6: Europa League preliminary round 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 16: Relegation play-off 17-18: Relegation